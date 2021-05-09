Pokemon Go Raid bosses: May 2021 schedule, Mega Raids, 5-star Raids & more - Dexerto

Raid Battles are an essential part of the Pokemon Go experience. Each month there’s a new set of Pokemon ranging from common 1-Stars to rare 5-Star Legendaries to battle and potentially catch. Here’s the current line-up.

May is a pretty busy month for Pokemon Go players. There are two major events to look forward to, Luminous Legends X and Luminous Legends Y, as well as new research quests and the long-awaited arrival of Rainy Lure Modules.

There are also two fan-favorite Legendaries making their debut in 5-Star Raids after months of teasing: The life-giving Xerneas and the destructive Yveltal, both hailing from the Kalos region in Pokemon X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss schedule May 2021

Niantic have revealed the schedule for Raids in May, and there are some exciting Boss battles ahead. Most notable is Xerneas, the Kalos Legendary who’s now in 5-Star Raids, followed by Yveltal later in the month.

Here are the Pokemon you’ll be able to find in Raids this month:

Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur (May 4 – May 15)

Mega Charizard Y (May 4 – May 15)

Mega Lopunny (May 4 – May 15)

Mega Ampharos (May 15 – June 1)

Mega Houndoom (May 15 – June 1)

Surprise Mega-evolved Pokemon (May 15 – June 1)

5-Star Raids

Xerneas (May 4 – May 18)

Yveltal (May 18 – June 1)

3-Star Raids

Alolan Exeggutor

Togetic

Mawile

Flygon

Tier 1

Galarian Ponyta

Dratini

Marill

Bagon

Espurr

When do Raid Hours take place?

Each week, Niantic hosts a special Raid Hour takes place to allow players a better chance at catching the current 5-Star Raid Pokemon. All of the gyms that have Raids in them will be 5-Star, so that’s either Xerneas or Yveltal in May.

Raid Hour takes place every Wednesday from 6PM to 7PM, and you won’t have to worry about time zones as it will always be your local time. This is the perfect chance to get out there and catch yourself a Legendary.

What are Raid Battles in Pokemon Go?

Raid Battles occur when a Boss Pokemon takes over a Gym. You can find them by walking around local Gyms and keeping an eye out for eggs that are about to hatch, or Boss Pokemon that are part of a currently ongoing Raid.

These Pokemon are very powerful, so it’s recommended that you team up with a few other trainers in order to secure a victory. There are four tiers: 1-Star, 3-Star, 5-Star, and Mega Raids. The higher the tier, the harder the battle.

Raid Battles are worth the time and effort to complete, though. As well as earning special items, you’ll also get a chance to catch the Pokemon you beat. In the case of 5-Star Raids, these will be Legendaries you can’t get anywhere else.

How to get Raid Passes in Pokemon Go

In order to take part in a Raid Battle, you’ll need a Raid Pass. You can earn one Raid Pass each day by spinning the Photo Disc at any Gym. If you run out, you can purchase a Premium Raid Pass from the Shop.

There are now also Remote Raid Passes available in Go. These are ideal for trainers who can’t leave the house, as they let you join any Raid Battle that’s on the Nearby screen or tappable from the Map View.

Remote Raid Passes can be bought from the Shop, or received as free gifts every now and then.

Now you’re all clued up on Raids and the creatures you can battle at Gyms this month, it’s time to get out there and catch yourself some Pokemon – and maybe even a Legendary. Good luck, trainers!