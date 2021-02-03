Logo
Pokemon

How to beat Suicune in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:15

by Daniel Megarry
Suicune Pokemon Go
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Suicune is making a return to five-star raid battles in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat the Legendary beast.

In the run up to the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Niantic have been revisiting fan-favorite regions with special events, Collection Challenges, and raid battles with Legendary Pokemon.

Following appearances from Entei and Raikou, Johto’s third Legendary beast Suicune will be appearing in five-star raids from Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10 AM to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

Long-time players will know this isn’t the first time the Water-type Legendary has appeared in the game, but it’s a great opportunity for trainers to seek out a higher CP version or find that elusive Shiny Suicune.

Suicune Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Suicune is returning to five-star raid battles in Pokemon Go.

How to defeat Suicune in Pokemon Go

Suicune first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver on the Game Boy Color in 1999, alongside fellow Legendary beasts Entei and Raikou. It’s one of the most popular Pokemon of all time, even popping up in other games like Pokken Tournament and Super Smash Bros.

Trainers looking to take down Suicune and add it to their collection will have a tough battle ahead of them, as this is a five-star raid with a Boss CP of 37,761. Suicune is also boosted by Rainy weather, so keep that in mind.

Fortunately, the pure Water-type Pokemon has two common weaknesses which can make this process a lot easier. Players should focus on strong Electric and Grass-type creatures for the best chance at success.

Zekrom Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Electric-type Legendary Zekrom is a perfect counter for Suicune.

Best counters for Suicune in Pokemon Go

The ultimate choice to take down Suicune would be Mega Venasaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant, but if that’s not an option then trainers will do well with any of the Pokemon listed below.

  • Zekrom: This popular Gen 5 Legendary is a powerful choice in most battles, and will take down Suicune easily with Charge Beam and Wild Charge.
  • Raikou: Suicune’s fellow Legendary beast Raikou is one of the best counters to use here, with the moves Volt Switch and Wild Charge exploiting its Electric weakness.
  • Zapdos: Another excellent Legendary counter is Zapdos, one of the OG Pokemon from Gen 1. The moves Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt will serve you well against Suicune.
  • Electivire: The final evolution of Elekid is a solid choice for taking on Suicune. Use the moves Thunder Shock and Wild Charge to deliver some shocking damage.
  • Magnezone: Trainers who’ve managed to evolve their Magneton into a Magnezone are in luck, as it will help greatly when battling Suicune with Spark and Wild Charge.

Don’t worry too much if you don’t have any of the above Pokemon in your roster. Take your strongest Grass or Electric-types into battle with, and you should have a good shot at winning by exploiting Suicune’s weaknesses.

Some more common counters that should still be very effective are Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge; Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot; Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenze Plant; and Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip.

While fellow Legendary beasts Entei and Raikou have been and gone, there’s plenty to look forward to as Latios and Latias will take over five-star raid battles in Pokemon Go from February 9 to February 20, 2021.

Apex Legends

How to play Fuse in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:21

by James Busby
Fuse
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Fuse joins Apex Legends in Season 8 to join Respawn’s ever-growing roster. To help you master this explosive-loving cage fighter, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks that will send your enemies running. 

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it a new weapon, map changes, Legendary Magazines, and the usual bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Fuse is a mercenary-turned-cage fighter that loves to bombard his enemies with deadly explosives, leaving a wave of destruction in his wake. 

Fuse is armed with a stackable grenade passive, deadly cluster bomb Tactical, and flaming-hot ultimate that encircles enemies. While these abilities may seem simple enough, there are a number of tricks you can use to increase your lethality with Fuse.

How to make use of Fuse’s abilities

Passive: Grenadier 

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Grenadier pack a real explosive punch.

The Grenadier passive gives Fuse an extra grenade per inventory slot. This means Fuse can hold 2x Thermite Grenades, 2x Frag Grenades, 2x Arc Stars per inventory slot. Not only does this give Fuse plenty of ammunition for his launcher, it also provides plenty of opportunities for players to counter any camping squads.

Any grenades that are fired out of Fuse’s grenade launcher will travel further, faster, and more accurately than their thrown counterpart. As a result, you’ll always want to loot any grenades you find and use Fuse’s passive to force fights in built-up areas. 

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster 

Fuse knuckle Cluster
Respawn Entertainment
Knuckle Cluster deals damage to multiple enemies.

The mercenary-turned-cage fighter has a penchant for bloody brawls, but instead of using his fists, Fuse bring an explosive twist to his fights. When activated, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster launcher will unleash a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. 

Knuckle Cluster can be stuck to enemies and will deal AoE splash damage to all those who are unfortunate enough to get caught within the blast area. Just like Fuse’s passive, Knuckle Cluster is great at destroying traps and ambushing camping squads.

Ultimate: The Motherlode

Fuse Motherlode
Respawn Entertainment
Despite its size, the Motherlode has decent range potential.

Fuse’s ultimate launches a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames, dealing damage over time and slowing players caught within it. Despite the gun’s hulking size, the Motherlode can be fired up to 200 meters away, giving Fuse plenty of opportunities to ambush his enemies. 

Once any players have been caught with the ultimate’s blast radius, simply bombard them a combination of Grenadier, Knuckle Cluster, and standard gunfire. If timed correctly, the Motherlode can tear through even the tankiest of teams. 

Fuse tips and tricks

1. Punish defensive campers

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Taking down defensive squads is easier than ever.

Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Fuse. While his kit may be tailored toward aggressive play, you’ll want to pick your fights carefully. As a result, try to constantly seek out in-door fights where you can utilize both Fuse’s Grenadier passive and Knuckle Cluster. 

After all, hitting mobile targets at range with his abilities can prove frustrating. Instead, it’s often best to find squads that are camping in buildings or huddled together. Fuse’s Grenadier passive can also be used to hit any squads that would otherwise prove difficult to hit. For example, Rampart’s Amped Cover can be instantly bypassed with a well-aimed Grenadier hit. 

Meanwhile, if you suspect that there are enemy players camping in a nearby building, simply fire a grenade at a nearby wall and watch as it ricochets off the wall. If you see any damage numbers, then chances are there is a squad waiting to ambush you. If you’re constantly thinking of how you can use your environment to your advantage, then you’ll land more deadly explosives. 

2. Combine your team’s ultimates

Fuse ult
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Motherlode is best paired with other AoE ultimates.

This point may seem incredibly simple, but most teams often fail to do this, particularly when playing with randoms. However, one well-timed ultimate combo can wipe even the most deadly squads. Consider pairing Fuse’s ultimate with the added slow and AoE damage from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, while Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment rains explosive terror from above. 

While Fuse’s ultimate can be used on its own, its effectiveness is greatly enhanced when synergized with other AoE abilities. It’s important to note that Wattson’s Interception Pylon completely counters Fuse’s ult, so try to bait it out or simply wait a while before using it.

3. Constantly replenish grenades

Fuse grenades
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need to pack plenty of grenades.

It can be easy to forget to keep track of the number of explosives you have in your inventory, especially when you’re not used to hoovering up every grenade you come across. However, you need to make this a habit if you wish to increase your kill potential. Make sure you get into the habit of replenishing your explosives after every kill and keep some reserved for the late-game circles.

After all, Fuse’s Grenadier ability can give you the upper hand in scenarios where you need to attack an enemy-controlled building. Grenadier can also be used to deny entry to certain areas, while also serving as a decent distraction should your squad need to reposition. 

4. Best Legends to team up with Fuse

Fuse abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse certainly brings the heat to many a firefight.

Fuse works well with a lot of Apex Legends characters thanks to the simplistic nature of his kit. The explosive enthusiast’s ultimate works particularly well when paired with Gibraltar and Caustic, but there are also a few other Legends Fuse synergizes well with.

For example, Loba’s Black Market enables Fuse to instantly replenish his grenades, while Horizon’s ultimate pulls enemies together, making Motherlode even more devastating. Try to experiment and see what deadly combinations you can come up with.

If you follow these Fuse tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more explosive kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.