Pokemon Go Shadow Groudon Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

A new Team GO Rocket takeover event is coming to Pokemon Go and it will feature the debut of Shadow Groudon. So if you’re thinking of going after one, here’s how to use its weaknesses to properly counter it during battle.

Groudon is one of the most powerful Legendary creatures in Pokemon Go, especially when it turns into Primal Groudon, which makes it the strongest creature in Niantic’s game along with Primal Kyogre.

Now, players will have the chance to test the limits of this incredible beast thanks to the debut of its Shadow form during the Team GO Rocket takeover event called World of Wonders: Taken Over.

To make things easier for you, here’s everything you need to know about Shadow Groudon’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go.

Shadow Groudon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Shadow Groudon is a single Ground-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-type attacks.

On the other hand, Shadow Groudon will resist Poison and Rock-type moves, while having a double resistance towards Electric attacks, so avoid using those where possible as they won’t be effective.

Shadow Groudon counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can take to your battle against Shadow Groudon:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Mega Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter & Frenzy Plant Mega Blastoise Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Shadow Empoleon Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Shadow Feraligatr Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Kartana Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Baxcalibur Ice Fang & Avalanche

We’ve listed all types of Pokemon, from Legendaries to Primal, Mega, Shadow, and regular creatures, so you have plenty of options to build your team.

However, if you don’t happen to have any of the Pokemon listed above, you can go with your strongest ‘mons with similar typing and movesets.

How to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon Go

As the World of Wonders: Taken Over event marks Shadow Groudon’s debut, the only way you can obtain this Pokemon in the game is by following through the Special Research that will lead you to chase down and defeat Giovanni.

The Special Research will go live on March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM local time and will remain available until the end of the World of Wonders Season, on June 1, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Can Shadow Groudon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Shadow Groudon cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go, at least not yet.

As with many other Pokemon in the game, its Shiny form will likely be added during a future special event.

We will make sure to update this guide as soon as Shiny Shadow Groudon is available.

That’s everything you need to know about Shadow Groudon’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

