All Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Mythical Pokemon are some of the hardest creatures to catch in Pokemon Go, as they usually require you to complete specific tasks first. Here’s every Mythical in the game so far, as well as details on how to get them.
While many Trainers see Legendaries as the ultimate prize in Pokemon Go, thanks to their powerful moves and impressive stats, they’re not too difficult to obtain as long as you have a solid team of counters to defeat them first in Raid Battles.
Mythicals, on the other hand, are often much harder to get as you’ll typically need to complete a Special Research story, which can only be obtained during special events. Most Mythicals also can’t be traded, making them even rarer.
Advertisement
Below, you’ll find details about every Mythical that’s made its debut in Pokemon Go, how to catch them, and whether or not their Shiny variations are available yet.
Contents
- All Mythicals in Pokemon Go
- How to catch Mythicals in Pokemon Go
- What is the best Mythical in Pokemon Go?
All Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go
Here are all of the Mythicals that have made their debut in Pokemon Go so far:
|Mythical Pokemon
|How to Obtain
|Shiny Availability
|Mew
|A Mythical Discovery Special Research
|Yes
|Celebi
|Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research
|Yes
|Jirachi
|A Thousand-Year Slumber Special Research
|No
|Deoxys (Normal)
|5-Star Raid Battle
|Yes
|Deoxys (Attack)
|5-Star Raid Battle
|No
|Deoxys (Defense)
|5-Star Raid Battle
|No
|Deoxys (Speed)
|5-Star Raid Battle
|No
|Darkrai
|5-Star Raid Battle
|Yes
|Victini
|Investigate a Mysterious Energy Special Research
|No
|Meloetta
|The Melody Pokemon Special Research
|No
|Genesect
|5-Star Raid Battle
|Yes
|Hoopa (Confined)
|Misunderstood Mischief Special Research
|No
|Hoopa (Unbound)
|Mischief Unbound Special Research
|No
|Meltan
|Meltan Mystery Box
|Only during special events
|Melmetal
|Evolved from Meltan
|Only during special events
How to catch Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go
The majority of Mythicals can only be caught in Pokemon Go after completing limited-time Special Research stories, although a small few (such as Darkrai) can be caught after defeating them in 5-Star Raid Battles, similar to Legendaries.
If you missed out on a previous Special Research story, the bad news is that there’s no way to claim them again. The good news is that Mythicals often reappear in future Special Research stories, although this can take years to happen.
Advertisement
- Read More: All Legendaries and how to get them
As for Mythicals that need to be defeated in Raid Battles first, you’ll simply have to wait for them to return to 5-Star Raids. This can also take a while, so keep an eye on our Pokemon Go Raid Boss schedule, which is updated every month.
The main exception to this rule is Meltan, which can be caught by using a Mystery Box (we’ve got a guide to unlocking a Mystery Box right here). Then, you’ll need a whopping 400 Candy to evolve it into Melmetal.
What is the best Mythical in Pokemon Go?
One of the best Mythicals to spend your time powering up is Melmetal. Although it will take ages to evolve, it’s a great PvP choice for all three leagues in the Go Battle League, particularly the Master League.
Advertisement
Next, we’d recommend Deoxys (Defense Form) for the Great League and Ultra League. The other forms of Deoxys aren’t really worth your attention, as they simply don’t have any use in PvP or PvE.
Finally, it’s probably worth investing your time and resources into is Darkrai, although instead of PvP, you’ll want to save this one for Raid Battles against powerful Ghost, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokemon.
Good luck catching those Mythicals! For more tips and tricks, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes
Advertisement