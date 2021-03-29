How to beat Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon Go: best counters & weaknesses - Dexerto

Therian Forme Tornadus is making its debut in Pokemon Go’s 5-Star Raids, but trainers looking to beat this Legendary ‘mon will have a difficult battle ahead of them. Here are the best counters and movesets for your team.

The Legendary Forces of Nature trio Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus have all been in Pokemon Go before, but now creators Niantic are finally bringing their Therian Formes to the game as part of the ongoing Season of Legends.

The Forces of Nature trio first appeared in Pokemon Black and White, and it was later revealed in 2012’s sequels Black and White 2 that each of these powerful Legendaries has a Therian Forme, which changes both their appearance and stats in battle.

Following in the footsteps of Therian Forme Thundurus is Therian Forme Tornadus, which will appear in Pokemon Go’s 5-Star Raids from Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10AM until Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10AM local time.

Therian Forme Tornadus weaknesses

Therian Forme Tornadus retains the same typing as its Incarnate Forme, meaning if you’ve taken that version down before then you should already have a solid selection of Pokemon to take into this battle too.

Unlike Thundurus and Landorus, which both have dual typings, Therian Forme Tornadus is a simple Flying-type, which makes planning for this battle a little easier. It’s weak to Electric, Rock, and Ice-type moves, so you’ll want to focus on those.

It also has a lower CP than its fellow Gen V Legendaries, with a Raid Boss CP of 44,256. This is still pretty high, though, and Windy weather will only make it stronger, so it’s best to avoid fighting it during those conditions.

Best counters for Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon Go

The best counters here would be Shadow Electivire or Shadow Raikou, but many trainers won’t have access to these powered-up forms.

Below you’ll find the best non-Shadow and non-Mega counters to take into battle against Therian Forme Tornadus.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Sprite Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

There’s a good mix of rare Legendaries and more common Pokemon in the counters list above, so there should be something for every trainer to use when attempting to take down Therian Forme Tornadus.

If you don’t have any of them in your roster, though, a team filled with any powerful Electric, Rock, and Ice-type Pokemon should be enough to take you to victory if you team up with at least four other trainers.

Avoid Ground, Bug, Fighting, and Grass-types as they won’t be very effective in this battle.

Remember, you’ll have just two weeks to take on Therian Forme Tornadus, as Therian Forme Landorus will begin appearing in 5-Star Raids from April 13, 2021, at 10AM local time.