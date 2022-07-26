Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos have all made their surprise debut in Pokemon Go, but finding them is tricky and will require you to use a new item known as the Daily Adventure Incense.

Adding a new Legendary to your collection in Pokemon Go usually requires you to defeat them in a Raid Battle, but things work a little differently for the Galarian versions of Kanto’s Legendary birds.

These three powerful creatures – Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos – have been shadow-dropped into the game without prior announcement, so many players are scrambling to figure out how to catch them.

Before you can catch them, though, you’ll need to figure out how to find them. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to encounter Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Pokemon Go.

How to find Galarian Articuno, Moltres & Zapdos in Pokemon Go

Right now, the only way to encounter Galarian Articuno, Galarian Moltres, or Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon Go is to use the Daily Adventure Incense item and go out exploring until one spawns.

Daily Adventure Incense is a special Incense that lasts for 15 minutes and has the potential to attract some rare Pokemon to your location. Even better, a free one will appear in your Items every day.

You’ll need to complete the A Mysterious Incense Special Research story before you can use the Daily Adventure Incense. Niantic has explained that it may take a few days for players to receive this story.

Niantic

How to catch Galarian Articuno, Moltres & Zapdos in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve encountered a Galarian Articuno, Moltres, or Zapdos, the hard part will be catching it as these rare Legendaries have a 90% flee rate. This means they’ll likely run away if you miss your shot.

While it’s never guaranteed that you’ll be able to catch them, you can increase your chances by using Silver Pinap Berries or Golden Razz Berries and then landing Excellent Curveball Throws.

Fortunately, a new Daily Adventure Incense will appear in your items collection each day, so if the Galarian Legendary bird you encounter flees, you’ll always get another chance tomorrow!

