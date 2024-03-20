Pokemon Go Shadow Raikou Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The Legendary Shadow Raikou is coming back to Pokemon Go’s Shadow Raids in March. So, if you want to catch this outstanding beast, here’s how you can exploit its weaknesses, as well as which counters you should take to battle.

This sabertooth tiger lookalike is part of the Legendary Beasts trio which debuted in Pokemon Go back in 2017, with its Shiny form arriving in 2019 and its Shadow version doing the same a year later.

Now, its coming back to the Shadow Raids taking place every weekend of March, except for the last one where it will be replaced by Shadow Mewtwo. So, if you’re planning on going up against it, here are all its weaknesses and the best counters available in the game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic

Shadow Raikou weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Raikou is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, which means it’s only weak against Ground-type attacks, so you’ll have a very specific pool of Pokemon you can take to battle.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, it is resistant to Flying, Steel, and Electric-moves, so avoid using them as they won’t deal much damage.

Shadow Raikou counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Swampert Mud Shot & Earthquake Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Shadow Mamoswine Mud-Slap & High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Earthquake Landorus (Therian Forme) Mud Shot & Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap & Scorching Sands Ursaluna Tackle & High Horsepower Krookodile Mud-Slap & Earthquake Rhydon Mud-Slap & Earthquake

Even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Shadow Raikou, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

Article continues after ad

How to get Shadow Raikou in Pokemon Go

The only way players can get a Shadow Raikou in the game is through Shadow Raids.

Luckily, during March, Shadow Raikou will be the center of this particular type of battle, which will take place every weekend, so there will be plenty of chances to catch one.

It’s worth noting that on the final weekend -March 30 and March 31- it will be replaced by Shadow Mewtwo.

Article continues after ad

Can Shadow Raikou be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shadow Raikou can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Raikou’s Shiny form was released during the Special Raid Challenge on June 29, 2019, so you’ll be able to find it during the raids happening this month.

Article continues after ad

Just keep in mind that the odds are very low and there’s no technique to ensure you’ll find one, just pure luck.

That’s all you need to know about Shadow Raikou’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our list below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes