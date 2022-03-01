Pokemon Go Tapu Koko raid counters, weaknesses & Shiny availability

Tapu Koko is making its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got details of the best counters, weaknesses, and tips on how to defeat this powerful Alolan Legendary.

Pokemon Go’s new Season of Alola has officially begun, featuring a themed Collection Challenge and a Special Research quest to complete. The most exciting feature, though, is the debut of Legendary creature Tapu Koko.

This dual Electric/Fairy-type Legendary first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon alongside fellow guardian deities Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini. It’s the first Alola-region Legendary to be debut in Pokemon Go.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Tapu Koko, including its weaknesses and a roundup of the best counters you can take into battle to defeat this powerful Pokemon and (hopefully!) catch it.

Contents

Tapu Koko weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Tapu Koko is a dual Electric/Fairy-type, which means it’s weak against Poison and Ground-type attacks. Trainers should focus on their strongest Pokemon of these types with matching movesets.

As for Tapu Koko’s strengths, it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, and Flying, so it’s definitely best to avoid having those on your team wherever possible.

You can find some of the best counters to defeat Tapu Koko in the table below.

Tapu Koko counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Beedril Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot Earth Power Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap Drill Run Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Victreebel Acid Sludge Bomb

Tapu Koko moves in Pokemon Go

Here are all of Tapu Koko’s potential Fast Moves as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go:

Quick Attack (Normal)

Volt Switch (Electric)

Here are all of Tapu Koko’s potential Charged Moves as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go:

Brave Bird (Flying)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Thunder (Electric)

Thunderbolt (Electric)

None of Tapu Koko’s moves should be a threat to your Ground and Poison-type counters, so there are no specific attacks to watch out for here.

How to catch Tapu Koko in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Tapu Koko is to first defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. It will appear in the Raid rotation from March 1 at 10am until March 15 at 10am local time.

Once you’ve defeated it, you’ll get a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and catch it. Make sure you throw Excellent Curve Balls and use Pinap Berries to increase your chances of securing it.

Can Tapu Koko be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Tapu Koko is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely ever debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, especially with Legendaries, so you’ll have to make do with regular Tapu Koko for now.

There’s no release date for Shiny Tapu Koko at the moment, but Shinies usually debut during a special event, often months or even years after the regular version debuted, so don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon.

That’s everything you need to know about Tapu Koko! Check out some of our Pokemon Go guides below:

