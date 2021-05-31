Pokemon Go Regirock Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses & 5 star raid tips - Dexerto

Regirock will be appearing in five-star Raids during Pokemon Go’s Season of Discovery, so you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared before you take on the tough Rock-type Pokemon.

The Season of Legends has finally come to an end and now it’s time for a brand new overarching event in Pokemon Go. Beginning on June 1, the Season of Discovery will bring a host of incredible features to the game and give trainers the chance to take on a series of new encounters.

A particularly exciting addition is the inclusion of Regirock in Pokemon Go’s five-star Raids. While this unbelievably tough Rock-type will be difficult to take down, with the correct counters and movesets, it’s possible to exploit Regirock’s weaknesses.

So if you’d like to defeat Regirock in Raids and collect one for yourself, we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Regirock in Pokemon Go

Regirock Pokemon Go release date

Regirock is available in Pokemon Go between June 1 to June 17, 2021.

The Gen III Rock-type will be available in five-star Raids for trainers to take on head to head. Keep in mind, battling Regirock will be no easy task so it’s key you’re equipped with correct counters to exploit the Pokemon’s weaknesses.

Raid Boss details

Regirock is a legendary Rock-type Pokemon that’ll only be available to encounter in five-star Raids.

It’s likely you’ll need at least three trainers to help take down the powerful Pokemon, so make you set up a group before you take on the challenge.

Is Shiny Regirock in Pokemon Go

After being released into Pokemon Go all the way back in 2019 with the Legendary Titans event, Shiny Regirock will be available to collect again during the upcoming Season of Discovery event.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee you’ll encounter the rare Pokemon as it all comes down to luck. The best way to increase your chances is to play as many five-star Raids as you can while the Rock-type is available.

Regirock moveset in Pokemon Go

Regirock is capable of performing six moves in total, ranging from Rock-type, Normal-type, Electric-type, and Fighting-type. These are all listed below:

Rock Throw

Rock Smash

Lock-on

Stone Edge

Focus Blast

Zap Cannon

Regirock weaknesses Pokemon Go

As a pure Rock-type Pokemon, Regirock has a number of glaring weaknesses that trainers can exploit.

Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water, and Grass types all heavily counter Regirock and will help you defeat the legendary Pokemon.

Regirock counters Pokemon Go

If you’re looking for specific counters, here’s all of the Pokemon that are perfect for taking down Regirock in five-star Raids.

Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

– Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

– Counter and Aura Sphere Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

– Bubble and Crabhammer Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynmamic Punch

– Counter and Dynmamic Punch Breloom – Counter and Grass Knot

– Counter and Grass Knot Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

– Waterfall and Surf Excadrill – Mud Slap and Earthquake

– Mud Slap and Earthquake Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

– Counter and Dynamic Punch Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake

– Mud Shot and Earthquake Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head

Regirock CP Range

At Tier 1, Regirock can be found with a CP between 1,703 and 1,784, and with boosted CP’s, it can spawn with 2,129 to 2,230 CP.