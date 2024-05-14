GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Dawn Wings Necrozma Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Raissa Jerez
dawn wings necrozma pokemon goNIANTIC

Necrozma and Lunala’s fusion, Dawn Wings Necrozma, will debut at the start of the Pokemon Go Fest 2024. Here’s all you need to know about this dual Psychic/Ghost Legendary, including its weaknesses and best counters.

The Legendary Necrozma is part of the Light Trio, along with Gen 7’s mascots Solgaleo and Lunala, and has the rare power of being able to fuse with them to get new Pokemon forms.

While the fusion between Necrozma and Solgaleo results in Dusk Mane Necrozma, the one with Lunala creates a Psychic/Ghost-type creature called Dawn Wings Necrozma. All of which will be available at the start of the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024.

Contents

Dawn Wings Necrozma weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Psychic/Ghost-type Legendary, Dawn Wings Necrozma has a double weakness to both Ghost and Dark-type moves, so keep that in mind when building your team.

On the other hand, it is resistant to Poison, Psychic, Normal, and Fighting-type attacks, so don’t use any of them during battle, as they won’t deal much damage.

Dawn Wings Necrozma counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMONMOVESET
Mega TyranitarMega TyranitarBite & Brutal Swing
Mega GengarPokemon GO Mega GengarLick & Shadow Ball
Mega BanetteMega Banette in Pokemon Go on white backgroundShadow Claw & Shadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureChandelureHex & Shadow Ball
Shadow MewtwoBrilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mewtwo profile imagePsycho Cut & Shadow Ball
DarkraiDarkraiSnarl & Shadow Ball
Giratina Origin FormePokemon Go Giratina Origin Forme Master LeagueShadow Claw & Shadow Ball
HydreigonHydreigonBite & Brutal Swing
GholdengoHex & Shadow Ball
GuzzlordGuzzlordSnarl & Brutal Swing

The list above includes Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and other common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the creatures listed are very effective against Dawn Wings Necrozma, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the encounter.

How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon Go

The only way trainers can get their hands on Dawn Wings Necrozma in the game is by fusing a Necrozma with Lunala.

To get this fusion, they must catch both Necrozma and Lunala first. Luckily, Necrozma will appear as a 5-Star Raid Boss during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events in SendaiMadrid, and New York, which will run from May 30, 2024, until July 14, 2024.

Once trainers have both creatures, they’ll require the following:

  • 1000 Lunar Fusion Energy (obtained from Special Research Tasks)
  • 30 Necrozma Candy
  • 30 Cosmog Candy

After completing all the requirements, all you have to do is go to your Necrozma’s screen and tap on the Lunala Fuse button. Learn more about how to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon Go with our full guide.

pokemon go dusk mane dawn wings necrozmaNIANTIC

Can Dawn Wings Necrozma be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Dawn Wings Necrozma can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this variation will be introduced during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 along with its regular version.

Luckily for players, even though it’s a fused Pokemon, you won’t need both parts to be Shiny. To get a Shiny Dawn Wings Necrozma, you’ll need a Shiny Necrozma and just a regular Lunala.

Shiny Dawn Wings Necrozma looks quite different than its regular form, with pale pink tones and deep blueish details, very similar to Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma’s look.

That’s all you need to know about Dawn Wings Necrozma’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

