Pokemon Go Origin Forme Palkia Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Niantic has officially announced that the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia will debut in Pokemon. To easily defeat the latter Legendary, here are its weaknesses & best counters.

On January 10, the mobile game developer revealed that the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia would appear in 5-Star Raids. This will occur from February 17, 2024, to February 18, 2024, as part of Pokemon Go: Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles.

The Legendary duo was first discovered in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and are now making their way to Pokemon Go.

If you’re looking to add Origin Forme Palkia to your collection, keep reading for the Legendary’s weaknesses & best counters.

Origin Forme Palkia weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Origin Forme Palkia is a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon. Therefore, it is weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, and resistant to Steel, Fire, and Water-type attacks.

Best counters for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to choose when facing Origin Forme Palkia in Raids:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Mega Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Mega Salamence Dragon Tail & Outrage Shadow Dragonite Dragon Tail & Outrage Mega Latios Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw Mega Latias Dragon Breath & Outrage Haxorus Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe

If you don’t have any of the counters mentioned above, there’s no need to fret. Just focus on using your strongest Dragon-type or Fairy-type party member.

How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go

Origin Forme Palkia will appear in 5-star Raids during Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles from February 16, 2024, at 12 AM to February 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

For those without a ticket, you can face the Origin Forme Legendary in the Global version between February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 AM until 6 PM local time.

That’s everything you need to know to easily take down Origin Forme Palkia in Raids. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

