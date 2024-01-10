GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Origin Forme Palkia Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Cassidy Stephenson
Pokemon Go announces Origin Forme Palkia

Niantic has officially announced that the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia will debut in Pokemon. To easily defeat the latter Legendary, here are its weaknesses & best counters.

On January 10, the mobile game developer revealed that the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia would appear in 5-Star Raids. This will occur from February 17, 2024, to February 18, 2024, as part of Pokemon Go: Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles.

The Legendary duo was first discovered in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and are now making their way to Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to add Origin Forme Palkia to your collection, keep reading for the Legendary’s weaknesses & best counters.

Origin Forme Palkia weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Origin Forme Palkia from a Pokemon Go trailerNiantic

Origin Forme Palkia is a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon. Therefore, it is weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, and resistant to Steel, Fire, and Water-type attacks.

Best counters for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to choose when facing Origin Forme Palkia in Raids:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
PokemonSpriteBest Moveset
Mega RayquazaMega Rayquaza in Pokemon GoDragon Tail & Breaking Swipe
Mega Garchomp Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GoDragon Tail & Outrage
Mega Gardevoir Mega GardevoirCharm & Dazzling Gleam
Mega Salamence Mega Salamence in Pokemon GoDragon Tail & Outrage
Shadow Dragonite DragoniteDragon Tail & Outrage
Mega Latios Mega LatiosDragon Breath & Dragon Claw
Mega Latias Mega LatiasDragon Breath & Outrage
Haxorus Haxorus Pokemon Go counterDragon Tail & Breaking Swipe

If you don’t have any of the counters mentioned above, there’s no need to fret. Just focus on using your strongest Dragon-type or Fairy-type party member.

Article continues after ad

How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go

Origin Forme Palkia will appear in 5-star Raids during Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles from February 16, 2024, at 12 AM to February 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

For those without a ticket, you can face the Origin Forme Legendary in the Global version between February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 AM until 6 PM local time.

That’s everything you need to know to easily take down Origin Forme Palkia in Raids. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Related:

Top 27 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. Her favorite video games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.