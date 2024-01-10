Pokemon Go Origin Forme Palkia Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Niantic has officially announced that the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia will debut in Pokemon. To easily defeat the latter Legendary, here are its weaknesses & best counters.
On January 10, the mobile game developer revealed that the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia would appear in 5-Star Raids. This will occur from February 17, 2024, to February 18, 2024, as part of Pokemon Go: Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles.
The Legendary duo was first discovered in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and are now making their way to Pokemon Go.
If you’re looking to add Origin Forme Palkia to your collection, keep reading for the Legendary’s weaknesses & best counters.
Origin Forme Palkia weaknesses in Pokemon Go
Origin Forme Palkia is a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon. Therefore, it is weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, and resistant to Steel, Fire, and Water-type attacks.
Best counters for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Here are the best counters to choose when facing Origin Forme Palkia in Raids:
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|Best Moveset
|Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe
|Mega Garchomp
|Dragon Tail & Outrage
|Mega Gardevoir
|Charm & Dazzling Gleam
|Mega Salamence
|Dragon Tail & Outrage
|Shadow Dragonite
|Dragon Tail & Outrage
|Mega Latios
|Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw
|Mega Latias
|Dragon Breath & Outrage
|Haxorus
|Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe
If you don’t have any of the counters mentioned above, there’s no need to fret. Just focus on using your strongest Dragon-type or Fairy-type party member.
How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Origin Forme Palkia will appear in 5-star Raids during Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh – Los Angeles from February 16, 2024, at 12 AM to February 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.
For those without a ticket, you can face the Origin Forme Legendary in the Global version between February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 AM until 6 PM local time.
That’s everything you need to know to easily take down Origin Forme Palkia in Raids. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:
