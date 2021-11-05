Pokemon Go Cobalion Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses & how to beat

Cobalion is returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got the best counters to target this Legendary’s weaknesses and defeat it in no time at all.

With the new Festival of Lights event, which coincides with Diwali celebrations around the world, Niantic are bringing back the three Swords of Justice Legendaries from the Unova region: Cobalion, Terrakion, and of course Virizion.

The first of the trio, Cobalion, is a unique Steel/Fighting-type inspired by stags and goats. It’s said to have a calm and composed personality, but previously fought against humans who tried to hurt the Unova region’s Pokemon.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Cobalion, including its weaknesses and a roundup of the best counters you can take into battle to defeat this powerful Pokemon and (hopefully!) catch it.

Contents

Cobalion counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to defeat Cobalion in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Mega Houndoom Fire Fang Flamethrower Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Flareon Fire Spin Overheat

Cobalion weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Cobalion is a dual Steel/Fighting-type, which means it’s weak against Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves. We’ve listed some of the best counters of these types (as well as their optimal movesets) above.

When it comes to Cobalion’s resistances and strengths, you’ll want to avoid taking Fairy, Ice, Rock, Normal, Dark, and Steel-types into battle, as they won’t stand much of a chance against this Legendary.

Cobalion moveset in Pokemon Go

Cobalion has two potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves as a Raid Boss, which we’ve listed below:

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Sacred Sword (Fighting)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Iron Head (Steel)

Stone Edge (Rock)

The biggest threat here is the Rock-type Charged Move Stone Edge, which is super-effective against any Fire-type counters you bring into battle. If Cobalion has this move, it might be best to avoid using them.

Elsewhere, Zen Headbutt will be super-effective against Fighting-type counters, but as Cobalion has a relatively low Attack stat and lacks a Psychic-type Charged Move to back it up, it’s not too concerning.

How to catch Cobalion in Pokemon Go

As with all Legendaries, if you want to catch Cobalion you’ll first need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. Then, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to throw in an attempt to secure it.

Cobalion will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from November 5, 2021, at 10am until November 16, 2021, at 10am local time, alongside Terrakion and Virizion.

As for its CP range, Cobalion can be caught with a CP between 1649 to 1727. With a weather boost (Snow or Cloud), it can be caught with a CP between 2061 to 2159.

Can Cobalian be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Cobalion is currently available in Pokemon Go. It made its debut back in March 2020, and is still available to encounter in the game’s Raid Battles today.

It won’t be easy to find, though, and Shiny encounters happens entirely at random, so it’s simply a case of taking part in as many Cobalion Raid Battles as possible until you find one.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Cobalion in 5-Star Raids! For more tips and guides to becoming the ultimate Trainer, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

