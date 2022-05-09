Pokemon Go Tapu Fini weaknesses and counters

If you’re hoping to defeat Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go, we’ve got the best counters and details of this Legendary creature’s weaknesses.

The fourth guardian deity, Tapu Fini, is finally joining its fellow Alola-region Legendaries in Pokemon Go. Unlike Tapu Bulu, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele, this powerful swordfish-like creature is a Water/Fairy-type.

This means it has a different set of weaknesses to the rest of the guardian deities, so you’ll need a unique set of counters to be able to take it down in 5-Star Raids and get the chance to catch it for your collection.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to defeat Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go.

Tapu Fini weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Tapu Fini is a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type attacks. Focus on these when trying to defeat it in battle.

As for resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks wherever possible, as they won’t do much damage – particularly Dragon-types.

Best counters for Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use against Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Roserade Poison Jab Grass Knot Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus Volt Switch Thunderbolt Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Luxray Spark Wild Charge Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant

How to catch Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go is to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid battle. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and capture it.

As with all Legendaries, defeating Tapu Fini isn’t a guarantee that you’ll be able to catch it – but you can improve your odds by landing Excellent Curveball Throws and using Silver Pinap Berries.

Tapu Fini will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10am until Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10am local time, so you’ll have three weeks to encounter it.

