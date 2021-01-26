Logo
Pokemon

How to beat Entei in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:11

by Daniel Megarry
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Johto region by featuring raid battles with the popular Legendary creature Entei. Here are the best counters to beat it fast.

In the build-up to the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Niantic are celebrating several popular regions from previous generations with Collection Challenges, research tasks, and Legendary raid battles.

Right now, players can take on one of Gen 2’s Legendary creatures, Entei, which will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

The fearsome beast has appeared in Pokemon Go before, but its return means players will have the chance to bag themselves an Entei with a higher CP, or maybe even find an elusive Shiny version.

Pokemon Entei
The Pokemon Company
Entei is returning to Pokemon Go in five-star raid battles.

How to defeat Entei in Pokemon Go raid battle

Entei first appeared in Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color in 1999, and like its fellow Legendary beasts Raikou and Suicune, it’s become a favorite among longtime Pokemon fans over the last two decades.

Entei is a formidable foe indeed, and with this being a five-star raid, players should expect it to be a rather difficult battle. Entei’s Boss CP is around 41,758 and it’s boosted by sunny weather, so keep that in mind.

Fortunately, the Fire-type Legendary beast has multiple weaknesses that you can exploit to make things a lot easier. Players will want to focus on Ground, Rock, and Water types to have the best chance at winning.

Kyogre Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Kyogre is a solid choice to take on Entei in raid battles.

Best counters for Entei in Pokemon Go

  • Rampardos: The Rock-type Pokemon that was introduced in Gen 4 can use both Smack Down and Rock Slide to take advantage of the Legendary beast’s Rock weakness.
  • Kyogre: A fan-favorite Legendary from Gen 3, the whale Kyogre can utilize Water-type moves Waterfall and Surf to take on Entei.
  • Rhyperior: Being both Ground and Rock-type, Rhyperior is the perfect combination to take on Entei with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker.
  • Kingler: It may be common in the world of Pokemon Go, but Kingler is a solid choice. We recommend using Bubble and Crabhammer to take on Entei.
  • Swampert: This Mudkip evolution is another great Water-type Pokemon to add to your team when taking on Entei, with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon being the best moves.

The absolute best Pokemon to defeat Entei would be Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon, but if that’s not available then any of the Pokemon listed above should be more than enough.

In theory, two high-level players could take down Entei together, but we’d recommend you tackle this Legendary beast with at least three to five players if you want to have the best shot at success.

If you’re looking for the other Johto Legendaries, then fear not: Raikou will appear in five-star raids from January 31 to February 4, while Suicune will appear in five-star raids from February 4 to February 9.

Valorant

All Valorant Gun Buddies: How to get them & what they look like

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:17

by Luke Edwards
Valorant Gun Buddy Hub
Riot Games, Dexerto

In Valorant, skins aren’t the only way of customizing your weapons. Gun buddies are a great way of adding your own personal twist to your favorite guns, and are comparatively cheaper to get hold of. Here’s a list of every gun buddy in Valorant.

Because Valorant hasn’t been around as long as other shooters like CSGO, you’d expect there to be a limited choice in the number of cosmetic changes you can make to your weapons. However, buddies open up new ways of personalizing a weapon to make it unique to you and reflect your in-game achievements.

The best part of buddies is that you can apply them to any gun in your arsenal. Adding a buddy to a shiny new skin is the cherry on top of the cake.

Gun buddies are also a cheaper way of customizing your weapons, with every buddy being obtainable for free! So, let’s jump right into our list of every Valorant gun buddy!

To help you navigate our extensive list, though, we’ve dropped this little jump-to section in below to make life a little easier.

Jump to section:

How can I get & equip gun buddies?

Like skins, gun buddies are available by either progressing through the battlepass, buying them as part of skin bundles, or completing Agent contracts. Each Agent has unique buddies within their contract which derive from an aspect of their personality.

To add buddies to your guns, all you need to do is this:

  1. Open up the in-game collection tab.
  2. Select the weapon you want to customize.
  3. Click the “Buddies” tab.
  4. Choose from a variety of gun buddies and add them to your weapon of choice!

The gun buddy will be assigned to that weapon no matter who you play. Equally, if you’re torn between which gun to put your buddy on, most buddies come in a pack of two, meaning you can stick them on multiple weapons!

Dallah-Gun-Buddy
Riot Games
The Dallah Buddy is one of the game’s most iconic.

Agent contract gun buddies

Each Agent contract buddy is available as a Tier 6 reward on the relevant agent’s contract. Each buddy is styled to be relevant to their Agent’s theme and backstory. And, the best part is that they’re available for free!

Activating the contracts for these Agents will allow you to progress towards picking up each of these buddies. It’s a bit of a grind, though, so we suggest picking one contract and sticking to it.

  • Breach: Hammer Time
  • Brimstone: Dog Tags
  • Cypher: White Hat
  • Jett: Pocket Knife
  • Killjoy: Bot
  • Omen: Grim Delight
  • Phoenix: Hot Bling
  • Raze: Blast Pin
  • Reyna: Soul Capsule
  • Sage: Radianite Orb
  • Skye: Hawko
  • Sova: Owl Charm
  • Viper: Venom Vial
  • Yoru: Dimensional Fragment

Agent contracts buddies

Battlepass gun buddies

Each of these gun buddies can be unlocked by progressing through the different stages of the battlepass. Here are all the gun buddies, as well as the levels you need to achieve to unlock them. Buddies accessible for free are in bold, with the tier that you get them at in brackets.

Episode I Act I

  • GL Have Cat (2)
  • Crate (7)
  • EP 1 // 1 Coin (10)
  • Cheesed (14)
  • Donut (23)
  • Radianite Crystal (30)
  • Pizza (33)
  • Bullet (37)
  • Radianite Crate (44)
  • Toaster (45)
  • Ascent Rising (47)

Act 1 battlepass buddies

Episode I Act II

  • Split Decision (2)
  • Danger Lizard (7)
  • EP 1 // 2 Coin (10)
  • Polyfox (14)
  • Froggie Hat (23)
  • Bear Tactics (30)
  • Red Alert (33)
  • Safe Haven (37)
  • Cup O’Crown (44)
  • The Spike (45)
  • The Wheel of Steel (47)

Episode I Act III

  • In a Bind (2)
  • Jack O’Lantern (7)
  • EP 1 // 3 Coin (10)
  • Squirrel Tactics (14)
  • Potato Aim (23)
  • Immortal Rose (30)
  • Gelato Cutie (33)
  • Scuttle Trash (37)
  • Ruin Watcher (44)
  • Chilly McFreeze (45)
  • Discotech (47)
  • Epilogue: Discotech (EP 1)

Act 3 battlepass buddies

Episode II Act I

  • Tall Tales (2)
  • Episode 2//1 Coin (10)
  • Salt Shaker (14)
  • Battle Crab (23)
  • Lunar Firework (30)
  • Ancient Inheritance (33)
  • Take on the Tundra (37)
  • Kingdom Logo (45)
  • Deadly Precision (47)
  • Epilogue: Salt Shaker (EP 1)

Episode 2 act 1 Battlepass buddies

Skin bundle gun buddies

The other way you can pick up buddies is through buying skin bundles in store. Each of these buddies is included (for free) if you splash out on a skin collection, but they can also be purchased separately if you’re on a budget.

  • BlastX
  • Ego
  • Elderflame
  • Glitchpop
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster
  • ION
  • Oni
  • Prime
  • Reaver
  • Singularity
  • Sovereign
  • Spline

valorant bundle buddies

Episode 1 Ranked Reward Buddies

At the end of Episode 1, ranked players received buddies to match their end-of-season placement.

Special buddies

These buddies can be obtained in unique ways to the others mentioned.

  • Netter Tretter: attainable as Prime Gaming loot by linking your Twitch and Valorant accounts.
  • Pay Respects: attainable as Prime Gaming loot.
  • Zoomer Pop: attainable as Prime Gaming loot.
  • Fist Bump: given out by Riot Games employees.
  • Dallah: as part of celebrating Valorant dropping in the MENA region.
  • Snowbro: attained by playing the 2020 Snowball Fight mode.

SPECIAL BUDDIES VALORANT 2

 

So there you have it! That’s very one of the 85 gun buddies available in Valorant. We’ll be sure to update this list as new gun buddies are released. In the meantime, make sure to follow @ValorantUpdates on Twitter for all the news from Future Earth.