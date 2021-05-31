Registeel Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & 5 star raid tips - Dexerto

Niantic have announced Registeel, Regice, and Regirock will return in Pokemon Go’s Season of Discovery this June, and we’ve got some five-star raid tips for you.

The legendary trio return when the Season of Discovery kicks off on June 1, as loads of new details have been announced for it – including new egg hatches, a surprise Pokemon to appear in five-star raids alongside them on June 17, and more.

The event follows on from the Luminous Legends X & Y, which saw the likes of Yveltal, Pancham, Sylveon and others appear for the very first time.

With a surprise on the cards, it will be interesting to see what the developers have up their sleeve as this will be the final hoorah before Pokemon Go Fest this July – which will bring new Shiny Pokemon. Until that time, let’s focus on Registeel – because it’s going to be a tough battle for many trainers. Preparing well and knowing its weaknesses will be important if you want to stand a chance.

How to catch Registeel Pokemon Go

Registeel Pokemon Go release date

Registeel is available in Pokemon Go between June 1 to June 17, 2021.

The Pokemon will be available in Raid Battles and can only be caught with Timer Balls, Dusk Balls, and Quick Balls.

Raid Boss details

In Pokemon Go, Registeel is a 5-star Raid Boss, so it should be pretty tough to defeat it in battle.

Is Shiny Registeel in Pokemon Go?

The short answer is yes. Shiny Registeel does appear as part of five-star raids in Pokemon Go, although they are rare to find, so don’t count on catching one quickly. That said, as part of the Season of Discovery, the shiny rate will be slightly higher than usual.

Registeel Moveset Pokemon Go

This Regi is capable of six moves, ranging from Normal-type, Steel-type, and Fighting-type. These are listed below.

Metal Claw

Rock Smash

Lock-On

Hyper Beam

Flash Cannon

Focus Blast

Registeel Pokemon Go weaknesses

As a Steel-type, it’s fairly straightforward in terms of what’s the biggest weaknesses for Registeel. Those are Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type Pokemon/moves.

As it is a five-star raid Pokemon, however, things may not be too easy in battle. So let’s dive into the counters, to make sure you’re prepared.

Counters

Pokemon Counters Reshiram Fire Fang / Overheat Lucario Aura Sphere / Counter Chandelure Fire Spin / Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang / Overheat Volcanrona Fire Spin / Overheat Blaziken Blast Burn / Counter / Fire Spin Landorus Earthquake / Mud Shot

CP Range

If you’re looking to encounter one during the Season of Discovery, Registeel can spawn between 1,398 and –when boosted by snowy weather – you can see it with a Catch CP of up to 1,748. Now that would be quite the catch for a day’s work!