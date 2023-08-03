Pokemon Go Cresselia Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & how to beat

Psychic-type Legendary Cresselia is one of the more powerful Pokemon that can be found in Pokemon Go. Those who have the opportunity to get one through a Raid, however, will need to come prepared. Here’s a breakdown on Cresselia’s weaknesses and how to counter it.

The fourth generation of Pokemon introduced fans of the franchise to Cresselia, a Psychic-type Legendary that can hold its own in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go trainers will have the ability to acquire one through a Raid, but those who want to take down Cresselia will need a plan.

With Cresselia set to enter Raids in the month of August, here’s a breakdown on the Legendary’s weaknesses, as well as counters.

Contents

Pokemon Go Cresselia Weaknesses

Since Cresselia is a Psychic-type Pokemon, this Legendary is weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves in Pokemon Go.

Cresselia does, however, resist Psychic and Fighting-type moves.

Pokemon Go Cresselia Counters

Thanks to Pokebattler, here’s a look at several Pokemon that are among the best counters for Cresselia in Raids in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Tyranitar/Mega Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Hyrdreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz Mega/Shadow Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Weavile/Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play

Obviously, not everyone will have access to a Legendary like Darkrai or Mewtwo to defeat Cresselia. Just make sure to take a strong Dark or Ghost Pokemon that access to a powerful move like Shadow Ball or Brutal Swing. Tyranitar, Hydreigon, and Chandelure are among the notable options.

Cresselia moveset in Pokemon Go

These are the moves that Cresselia can use in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Confusion (Psychic)

Charged Moves

Moonblast (Fairy)

Grass Knot (Grass)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Aurora Beam (Ice)

How to get Cresselia in Pokemon Go

Players who are able to conquer the Cresselia raid in Pokemon Go will be able to add the Psychic-type Legendary to their collection.

For those into PvP, Cresselia is a strong option for the Ultra League. Thus, it would behoove trainers to try to add one while the Legendary is in Raids.

Can Cresselia be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, there is a Shiny version of Cresselia available in Pokemon Go.

Now that you know how to handle Cresselia in Raids, make sure to take a look at some of our other Pokemon Go guides.

