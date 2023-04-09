Pokemon Go Regieleki weaknesses, counters & Shiny availability

Regieleki is finally making its Pokemon Go debut in Elite Raids, but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to be in with a chance of defeating it.

Following in the footsteps of Regidrago, the Legendary titan Regieleki is appearing in Pokemon Go for the first time as part of an Elite Raid Day event exclusively on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Regieleki will appear in Raid Eggs at various Gyms hatching at 11AM, 2PM, and 5PM. It will only stick around for 30 minutes before disappearing, so you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared for battle.

To help you defeat Regieleki without a hitch, we’ve put together a guide with details of its weaknesses, the best counters to use, and how to catch it.

Contents

Niantic You can only encounter Regieleki in Elite Raids.

Regieleki weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Regieleki is an Electric-type Pokemon which means it’s only weak against Ground-type attacks.

On the other hand, Regieleki is resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks, so you’ll want to avoid those where possible.

Regieleki counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Regieleki in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Swampert Mud Shot & Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot & Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap & Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap & High Horsepower Krookodile Mud-Slap & Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap & Earth Power Donphan Mud-Slap & Earthquake

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of these counters – simply focus on your most powerful Ground-type Pokemon and make sure that they have matching Ground-type movesets.

If you don’t have any Ground-type Pokemon, you might be better off just using your strongest Pokemon in general, as long as they don’t fall under Regieleki’s list of resistances.

How to catch Regieleki in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Regieleki and fill out your Pokedex is to first defeat one in an Elite Raid Battle. This won’t be easy, as Elite Raid Bosses are some of the most difficult opponents you’ll face in the game.

We’d recommend teaming up with at least 10 other trainers to take on Regieleki, and you’ll all need to have a team of powerful counters with Ground-type movesets if you want to stand a chance of winning.

Once you’ve defeated Regieleki, you’ll get a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to catch it, although it’s not guaranteed that you’ll be successful so be prepared for the case that it might run away.

You can improve your chances of catching a Regieleki by using Golden Razz Berries. Do your best to land Excellent Curveball Throws as well, because these have a higher success rate than regular throws.

Niantic This is what Regieleki and Shiny Regieleki look like.

Can Regieleki be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Regieleki is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, although you can see what it will look like when it does arrive in the image above.

It’s incredibly uncommon for a new creature to debut in Pokemon Go at the same time as its Shiny variant – especially when it’s a Legendary – so you’ll have to make do with regular Regieleki for now.

It’s likely that Shiny Regieleki will arrive during a future special event or another Elite Raid Day, but that could be months or even years away.

Now that you know how to defeat Regieleki, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

