How to defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon Go: Best counters & weaknesses

Shadow Articuno will appear in Shadow Raids throughout June in Pokemon Go, but defeating this Shadow Pokemon won’t be easy. Here are details of its weaknesses and some of the best counters you can use to defeat it.

Articuno is one of the three Legendary Birds from the Kanto region and one that’s been a favorite among Pokemon fans for years.

This rare bird is not the easiest to catch in Pokemon Go, but it will become much more obtainable thanks to the new Shadow Raids that will appear in the mobile game during the month of June.

With Shadow Articuno looming, here are some tips to help you defeat the Ice/Flying-type bird, including Pokemon that can serve as valuable counters.

Contents

How to defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon Go

Shadow Articuno will be appearing in limited-time Shadow Raids in Pokemon Go beginning on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Per Niantic, these Shadow Raids will run every weekend throughout the month of June.

The most important thing we’re going to point out here is that Shadow Articuno will likely be harder to defeat than a regular Articuno. This is because Shadow Raid Bosses see their attack and defense attributes jump up when becoming enraged.

In order to take down Shadow Articuno, users will need a strong party of Pokemon, and a few Purified Gems to successfully take down Shadow Articuno wouldn’t hurt, either.

What are Purified Gems, exactly? Purified Gems are special items that can be used to subdue Shadow Raid Bosses, which will reduce their strength. If enough Purified Gems are used on a Shadow Pokemon, it will return it to a normal state and make it much easier to defeat.

Pokemon Go players will need to collect four Shadow Shards to get a Purified Gem. These Shadow Shards can be obtained by defeating members of Team Go Rocket or conquering Shadow Raid Battles. Those who’ve collected enough will then receive a Purified Gem.

We should also mention that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for Shadow Raid Battles. Thus, you’ll need to head to a Gym that’s hosting an in-person Shadow Articuno Raid and use a regular Raid Pass to take part.

Shadow Articuno weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Shadow Articuno is an Ice/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Rock, Fire, Steel, and Electric-type attacks. Articuno does have enhanced weakness to Rock-type moves, so try to use a Pokemon that fits that bill in Raids.

On the other hand, Shadow Articuno is resistant to Ground, Grass, and Bug-type attacks. Avoid using Pokemon with those moves.

Shadow Articuno counters

Here are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw and Rock Slider Mega X & Y Charizard Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Terrakion Smack Down and Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Gigalith Smack Down and Rock Slide/Hyper Beam Aggron Smack Down and Meteor Beam Aurorus Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Dark Lycanroc Rock Throw and Stone Edge Tyrantrum Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge

This list includes a few Megas – which are undeniably the best options for Shadow Raids – as well as some regular Pokemon, so hopefully there’s something you can use there.

However, keep in mind that it’s critical to just have strong Pokemon and allies for these Raids. Granted, it helps to have Megas or type advantage. Still, one should be able to take down Articuno so long the Pokemon that’s taking it down doesn’t have significant weaknesses to the Legendary bird.

Also, having Purified Gems on hand will be critical. Battle low-level Shadow Raid Bosses or members of Team Go Rocket to stock up on those first, as they’ll definitely help you take down Shadow Articuno.

