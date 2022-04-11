Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu weaknesses and best counters

The Legendary Tapu Bulu is finally making its Pokemon Go Raid debut, so we’ve got details of its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

Following in the footsteps of fellow Alola-region Legendaries Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele is the third guardian deity, Tapu Bulu, which will be making its debut in 5-Star Raid Battles on April 12, 2022.

This powerful Fairy/Grass-type Legendary isn’t going to be easy to defeat (or catch) in Pokemon Go, though, so you’ll need to know the best counters to target its weaknesses. Let’s get to it!

Tapu Bulu weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Tapu Bulu is weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type attacks in Pokemon Go. Poison-type attacks are super-effective against Tapu Bulu, so it’s a good idea to focus on those.

It’s also important to know Tapu Bulu’s type resistances when heading into battle. Avoid using Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type Pokemon where possible.

Tapu Bulu counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use against Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Sludge Bomb Mega Beedril Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Gengar Shadow Claw Sludge Bomb Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Toxicroack Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Victreebel Acid Sludge Bomb Vileplume Acid Sludge Bomb Galarian Slowbro Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

As you can see, Sludge Bomb is the ideal Charged Move for taking down Tapu Bulu across the board, so having that in one of your Pokemon’s moveset will put you at a huge advantage.

If you don’t have any of these counters on your team, don’t worry, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that can target Tapu Bulu’s weaknesses and you should stand a chance of success.

How to catch Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go

Tapu Bulu will be appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles from Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10am until Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10am local time, so you’ll have two weeks to encounter it.

Before you can catch Tapu Bulu, you need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. We’d recommend that you team up with at least six other Trainers with strong counters for the best chance of success here.

Once you’ve defeated Tapu Bulu, you’ll be given a set amount of Premier Balls to throw. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll catch it, but using Pinap Berries and Excellent Curve Ball Throws will definitely help.

That’s everything you need to know about Tapu Bulu! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

