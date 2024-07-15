You would think catching an incredibly rare Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go would be a dream come true, but it turns out this is not always the case.

With such a wide array of exciting Shundos and rare collectible ‘mons being available in Niantic’s mobile game, everyone wants to have their own lucky moment when they finally get to catch one of these scarce finds.

That’s exactly what one player experienced while exploring, which they were quick to share on Reddit – although the encounter probably wasn’t what they had hoped for.

The post revealed, “Ladies and Gentlemen, all hail the Legendary Galarian Articuno… ZERO PERCENT,” with this trainer catching a Galarian Articuno with 0 IVs in Attack, Defense, and HP.

Commonly referred to as Nundos, 0 IV Pokemon are actually very rare in Pokemon Go. They can’t be encountered from Research Tasks or from the wild if their type is weather-boosted, often making them more difficult to find than Hundos.

As a result, they are desirable from a collector’s standpoint. However, that’s about where the positives end. Functionally speaking, a 0 IV Galarian Articuno is mediocre in PvE and terrible in PvP. Beyond just showing it off, this trainer’s extremely rare find isn’t useful at all.

This sentiment was echoed by the community, with comments describing it as both “ultra rare” and “extremely rare,” paying tribute to how uncommon this particular Pokemon is.

However, its obvious shortcomings weren’t lost on players either, with one responding, “Aaaah finally someone has a s**ttier one than me, congratulations!”

Others felt similarly, replying with, “Go girl give us nothing,” as well as, “Articunot lol,” emphasizing how this Galarian Form Legendary is nothing more than a fancy showpiece, albeit an impressively rare showpiece at that.

This isn’t the first time the Legendary Birds have troubled Pokemon Go players, with their general rarity previously causing players to call for changes to how they are encountered, with Daily Incense being the only current method.