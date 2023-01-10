Zekrom weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go

Zekrom is returning to 5-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together details of its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

As part of the Twinkling Fantasy event, the Unova region’s Dragon/Electric-type Zekrom is making an appearance in 5-Star Raids along with its signature Charged Move Fusion Bolt for the first time ever.

Whether you’re catching a Zekrom for the first time or you want to add one with Fusion Bolt to your collection, we’ve rounded up this Legendary’s weaknesses and counters below to make things easier.

Niantic

Zekrom weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Zekrom is a dual Dragon/Electric-type Pokemon which means it’s weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type attacks.

Article continues after ad

As for Zekrom’s resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type attacks as they won’t do much damage at all.

Zekrom counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Zekrom in Pokemon Go:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Best Moveset Dialga Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Outrage Reshiram Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Mamoswine Mud-Slap & Avalanche Dragonite Dragon Tail & Dragon Claw Excadrill Mud-Slap & Drill Run Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Earthquake Togekiss Charm & Dazzling Gleam

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the recommended counters above, simply focus on your strongest Dragon, Ground, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokemon and make sure they have moves of the same typing.

Remember that Shiny Zekrom is also now available in Pokemon Go. It’s incredibly rare, but if you do find one make sure you use those Ultra Balls, Razz Berries, and Excellent Curveball Throws to catch it.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Zekrom’s weaknesses and counters! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide