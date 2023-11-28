Pokemon Go Reshiram Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go has included Reshiram in its lineup of 5-Star Raids during December 2023. Here are the Legendary’s weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it.

Introduced in the Generation 5 games, Reshiram appears on the box art for Pokemon Black. The Legendary creature is part of the Tao trio, consisting of Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem.

Pokemon Go will feature Reshiram in 5-Star Raids from December 1, 2023, to December 9, 2023, allowing players to encounter its Shiny form. For those interested in the other Legendaries, Zekrom and Kyurem will shortly follow.

If you’re looking to add Reshiram to your Pokedex, keep reading to learn its weaknesses and the best counters to take the Pokemon down easily.

Reshiram weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Reshiram is a Fire/Dragon dual-type, which means it’s weak to Ground, Rock, and Dragon-type attacks. However, it’s important to remember that Dragon-type creatures will be vulnerable to Reshiram’s Dragon-type attacks.

Trainers should avoid using any Bug, Grass, or Steel-type Pokemon to avoid Reshiram’s super-effective Fire damage.

Reshiram counters in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to Reshiram in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe Primal Groudon Dragon Tail & Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Rock Wrecker Mega Salamence Dragon Tail & Outrage Mega Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge

Bringing at least three trainers to defeat Reshiram in a 5-Star Raid is recommended. If you don’t have any of the counters listed above, we suggest bringing your strongest Rock or Dragon-type Pokemon to have a chance at defeating it.

