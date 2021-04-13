How to beat Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon Go: best counters & weaknesses - Dexerto

Therian Forme Landorus is finally making its debut in Pokemon Go, with the powerful Legendary creature now appearing in 5-star raids. You’ll need some strong counters to take it down.

The Season of Legends is currently underway, and it’s certainly lived up to its name so far. The Legendary Forces of Nature trio Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus all returned to 5-Star Raids, and their rare Therian Formes have also debuted in the game.

Following on from Thundurus and Tornadus, Therian Forme Landorus is the final powered-up Unova region Legendary to arrive in Go. It will be in 5-Star Raids from Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10AM until Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10AM local time.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve put together a guide for the best counter Pokemon you can bring into battle to take advantage of Therian Forme Landorus’ weaknesses, as well as the movesets that will help lead you straight to victory.

Therian Forme Landorus weaknesses

Landorus first appeared in its original Incarnate Forme in Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS, and was later revealed to have a powered-up Therian Forme in the sequels Black and White 2.

Just like its Incarnate Forme, Therian Forme Landorus keeps the same dual Ground/Flying typing. This means it’s vulnerable to Water-type moves and extremely vulnerable to Ice-type moves, so you’ll want to focus on the latter.

Advertisement

Read More: 10 best Legendary Pokemon of all time ranked

On the other side of the coin, it’s resistant to Electric, Fighting, Bug, Poison, and Ground-type attacks, so avoid taking any of those into these raids with you.

Therian Forme Landorus has a very high Raid Boss CP of 51,858 and is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather, so you’ll want to avoid battling it during these conditions – unless you want a challenge, that is!

Therian Forme Landorus counters in Pokemon Go

The best counters to use here would be Shadow Mamoswine or Mega Abomasnow, but many trainers won’t have access to these powered-up and very rare forms.

Below, you’ll find some of the best non-Mega and non-Shadow counters to take into battle against Therian Forme Landorus.

Advertisement

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Sprite Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Cloyster Ice Shard Avalanche Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche Vanilluxe Frost Breath Blizzard Kyogre Waterfall Blizzard

There’s a good mix of rare and more common Pokemon in the list above, so there should be something for every trainer. If you don’t have any of those, focus on taking your most powerful Ice-types into battle.

We’d also recommend teaming up with at least three other trainers to take down Therian Forme Landorus.

Can Therian Forme Landorus be Shiny?

As it currently stands, there is no Shiny version of Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon Go. This makes sense, as neither Therian Forme Thundurus nor Therian Forme Tornadus had Shiny variations when they debuted.

It’s likely that a Shiny version will appear next time Therian Forme Landorus rotates back around to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, so for now, you’ll have to settle for a regular version.

Advertisement

It’s definitely worth the effort to beat and catch it, though – as well as getting a step closer to completing your Legendary collection, Therian Forme Landorus is one of the strongest Ground-types you’ll find in Go.

Remember, you’ll only have two weeks to beat Therian Forme Landorus as it will leave 5-Star Raids on April 27, 2021. It will be replaced by the original Incarnate Formes, who return to the game once again.