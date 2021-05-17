Pokemon Go Yveltal raids: How to beat, counters, weaknesses, best movesets, Shiny - Dexerto

The second Gen 6 Legendary Pokemon, Yveltal, has arrived in Pokemon Go, with trainers now able to battle it in 5 Star Raids and even get a chance to catch it for themselves.

To kick off their two-week-long Luminous Legends Y event, Niantic have introduced popular Kalos Legendary Yveltal to the game. Yveltal is known as the Destruction Pokemon, and it first appeared in X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS.

It’s the latest Legendary ‘mon to be introduced during the appropriately titled Season of Legends, following on from the Incarnate Formes and Xerneas. Here’s everything you need to know about Yveltal’s debut, including how to beat it.

Yveltal Pokemon Go raids schedule

Yveltal will be appearing in 5 Star Raids from Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10AM until Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8PM. You don’t have to worry about time differences, as this is all based on your local time.

This means trainers have two weeks to battle Yveltal and give it their best shot at catching the Legendary monster for their own collection.

Yveltal weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Yveltal is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. You’ll want to focus on counters of these types for the best chance at taking it down.

On the flip side, Yveltal is immune to Ground and Psychic-types and is resistant to Ghost, Grass, and Dark-types, so avoid taking Pokemon of these types into battle.

Another important thing to remember: Yveltal’s power is boosted by Fog and Windy weather, so it’s best to avoid battling it during these conditions – unless you want a more difficult challenge, that is!

Yveltal counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam

Zekrom is without a doubt the best non-Mega and non-Shadow counter to take into battle against Yveltal, but any of the Pokemon featured above will be very powerful in these 5 Star Raids.

Yveltal best moveset in Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charge Moves: Dark Pulse and Hurricane

Once you’ve caught your own Yveltal, you’ll probably be wondering what its best moves are to take into battle. For the fast move, we’d recommend Snarl, as it deals decent damage and also has good energy gain.

When it comes to charge moves, you’ll want Dark Pulse and Hurricane. Both of these moves take advantage of STAB – one Dark and one Flying – and deal a huge amount of damage, making Yveltal a force to be reckoned with.

Is Yveltal worth getting?

The short answer is: Yes, Yveltal is absolutely worth getting. While it’s generally agreed upon that Xerneas isn’t the most useful Legendary in Go, it’s a different story when it comes to its counterpart Legendary.

Yveltal is an incredibly bulky Pokemon and is unmatched when it comes to Dark-types. It’s likely that it will become a regular addition to many Master League teams, as it’s able to give a good fight against almost all of the opponents it will face.

Whether Yveltal becomes a fan favorite in Go remains to be seen, but it is a good counter for a number of popular Raid and PvP regulars like Mewtwo and Giratina, so it’s definitely a solid choice to have on your team.

Can Yveltal be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

As it only just made its debut, Shiny Yveltal is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

If previous patterns are anything to go by, Niantic will likely add the Shiny variation of Yveltal when it returns to the game’s 5 Star Raids in a future celebration event, so keep an eye out!

Remember, you’ve got until Monday, May 31, 2021, to battle – and hopefully catch! – Yveltal in 5 Star Raids before it gets replaced with whatever else Niantic have up their sleeves.