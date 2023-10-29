Pokemon Go: All Ultra Beasts & how to catch them

Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional creatures introduced to Pokemon in the Generation 7 games and have made their way to Pokemon Go. Here’s a breakdown of all the available Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Go and how to catch them.

Ultra Beasts were introduced to Pokemon Go during the 2022 Go Fest event, with multiple different Ultra Beasts added as part of Special Research quests or as 5-Star Raid encounters.

Outside of Pokemon Go, these odd, alien-like Pokemon were introduced in the mainline series of games in the Alola region and have not really made a return in the main series since. While they are considered their own category of Pokemon, they are not all that different than standard Legendary Pokemon from other Generations.

So, here’s every Ultra Beast you can get in Pokemon Go, including some tips on how to catch them.

Contents

All Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Go

Here are all of the Legendaries that have made their debut in Pokemon Go so far:

Legendary Pokemon Release Date Shiny Availability Nihelego June 2022 Yes Pheromosa July 2022 No Buzzwole July 2022 No Xurkitree August 2022 No Celesteela September 2022 No Kartana September 2022 No Guzzlord November 2022 Yes

How to catch Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Go

Like Legendary Pokemon, Ultra Beasts cannot be found and caught in the wild or from hatching eggs. Ultra Beasts must be defeated during a Raid Battle and then caught during the Bonus Challenge portion.

Once you’ve defeated an Ultra Beast in a Raid, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to catch it. During this period you can use Razz Berries and throw Excellent Curve Balls to increase your chances of success here.

Like other Legendary Pokemon, Ultra Beasts have a very low catch rate, so trainers should go in expecting they may fail to catch these challenging targets.

It’s worth mentioning that when Ultra Beast debuted in Pokemon Go during the 2022 Go Fest event, Niantic added Beast Balls to the game, which drastically increased the catch rate of Ultra Beasts. Sadly, there is no easy way to obtain Beast Balls now that the Go Fest 2022 event has come and gone, so most trainers will have to rely on standard Poke Balls.

Which Ultra Beasts are currently available?

During October 2023, the Ultra Beast Guzzlord appeared in 5-Star Raids for a limited period. Unfortunately at the time of writing, no other Ultra Beast is in the current Raid rotation.

Niantic sporadically rotates the Ultra Beasts that appear in 5-Star Raid Battles, so the best way to keep up to date with what’s available to catch is to check our Raid Boss guide, which is updated each month.

There will usually only be one Ultra Beast available to catch at a time, although this sometimes changes if there’s a special event.

When Ultra Beasts were first introduced

Which Ultra Beasts are missing?

The following Legendaries have not made their Pokemon Go debut yet:

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

It’s unclear when exactly the remaining Ultra Beasts will be added to Pokemon Go, as Guzzlore was the most recent one added in November 2022. Since then, it’s been over a year with no new Ultra Beast introductions.

