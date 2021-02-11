Logo
How to defeat Zapdos in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: Best counters & weaknesses

Published: 11/Feb/2021 12:59 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 13:25

by Alex Garton
Zapdos Pokemon GO
Niantic

The Legendary Zapdos will be arriving in Pokemon Go’s raids for the upcoming Kanto tour event. Although it’s guaranteed to be a tough fight, there are a few counters you can use to make the battle a lot easier.

Pokemon Go’s celebratory Kanto Tour event arrives on February 20, and players can expect to see all the region’s iconic creatures spawning out in the wild. What’s more, a range of Kanto ‘mon will be entering raids, so trainers will have the chance to take on some tough battles if they’re prepared.

One Pokemon entering raids during the event will be the legendary ‘mon Zapdos. Although the Gen I creature will definitely be a difficult opponent to take down, with the right strategy and counters, trainers should be able to defeat the Electric Flying-type with ease.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best strategy and Pokemon to use while taking on Zapdos.

Pokemon Go Kanto
Niantic
The Kanto Tour event begins on February 20.

Zapdos weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Veteran fans will be familiar with Zapdos and the set of moves the creature brings to the table. However, it can still be intimidating to take on the Legendary Pokemon in the raid environment.

Well, in order to defeat Zapdos, players will want to focus on choosing a team that targets its weaknesses. For Zapdos, that’s Rock and Ice-type Pokemon.

Zapdos Pokemon
Niantic
Zapdos is an electric-type Pokemon.

Best counters for Zapdos in Pokemon Go

The ultimate counter against Zapdos in Pokemon Go’s raids would be Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche. However, despite that being the most powerful choice, anything in the list below will be incredibly effective against Zapdos:

  • Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Ryhperior: Smack Down and RockWrecker
Kanto tour Pokemon Go
Niantic
The Kanto Tour event will last until March 1.

We’re aware not everyone will have access to the Pokemon listed above. So, we’ve created a list of counters that may be more readily available to the everyday Pokemon Go player. Although these aren’t the optimal choice, they’re still great picks to take down Zapdos:

  • Glaceon: Frost Breath and Avalanche
  • Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Gigalith: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Although Zapdos will be a tough battle for any trainer, if you use these counters, you should be able to come out on top.

Keep in mind, the Pokemon Go Kanto tour event begins on February 20, so you have plenty of time to collect any Pokemon you need ready for the battle. Mewtwo, Articuno, and Moltres will be arriving in raids as well – so start the countdown, it’s going to be an amazing event.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges

Published: 11/Feb/2021 13:03

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 11 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are here, and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. Here’s how to complete all the challenges and earn that sweet XP.

Every week, Epic Games introduces a brand new set of challenges to their hit battle royale Fortnite. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to collect XP to max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

While most weeks have a loose theme like fishing or gnomes, Week 11 is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day as players will be taking on the role of Cupid to spread the love and find partners for Fishstick, Lovely, and more.

Fortnite Valentine's Day
Epic Games
Fortnite is celebrating Valentine’s Day with themed challenges.

Most of these challenges are location-based, with romantic meals taking place at The Island’s restaurants and presents being sourced from farms, for example. They shouldn’t be too difficult to complete if you know the map well.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Week 11 challenges that go live Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9AM ET, which includes seven Epic quests as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a massive amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quests

Let’s go through these quests then, shall we? First off, you’ll need to catch three different kinds of fish. We recommend doing this at Lazy Lake which is just north of Misty Meadows. You’ll find plenty of fishing equipment and fishing holes here.

To serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, you’ll simply need to visit any restaurant on the map and head inside. A rose can be found at Steel Farm or The Orchard, which are both located northeast of the sandy area that surrounds the Zero Point.

Fortnite Fishstick
Epic Games
Fortnite players will need to help Fishstick find a date for Valentine’s Day.

Collecting Grimbles’ love potion will require you to search around one of the three named POIs, which could take a while to find. We’ve got a location guide here. Then, you’ll need to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town, which is just west of Slurpy Swamp.

Three chocolate boxes need to be collected from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. Again, we’ve got a location guide right here. Finally, we’re not sure how to choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine – check back here for a guide to that quest when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Legendary Quest

  • Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

Our best advice for any ‘deal damage’ challenges is to target IO Guards instead of other players. Their aim typically isn’t very good, and they’re not very fast. This should make it easy to shoot them with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Interestingly, the Crossbow is currently vaulted in Season 5, so we’d assume Epic Games are planning to unvault the weapon before the Week 11 challenges go live. If that’s not the case, then players might need to complete this Legendary quest in an LTM.

Epic quests give 20,000 XP and Legendary quests give 55,000 XP. Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to complete these quests before the Week 12 challenges take over.