 Regice Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & moveset - Dexerto
Regice Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & moveset

Published: 31/May/2021 10:35 Updated: 31/May/2021 10:38

by James Busby
Regice Raid Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go

Regice is finally returning to Pokemon Go for a limited-time event in June, giving players the opportunity to catch this incredibly strong Legendary. Fortunately for you, we’ve got everything you need to know about this ‘mon and how you can add it to your Pokemon collection.

Pokemon Go’s new season, the Season of Discovery, is bringing back the three Legendary titans: Regirock, Regice, Registeel. While the event will also give trainers the chance to catch a variety of rare Pokemon, the three titans will be one of the update’s biggest draws. 

If you want to add all three titans to your team, then you’ll need to be prepared to battle it out in the game’s five-star raids. If you would like to get yourself one in Pokemon Go, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

How to catch Regice Pokemon Go

Regice Pokemon Go release date

Regice is available in Pokemon Go between June 1 to June 17, 2021. 

The Pokemon will be available in five-star Raid Battles and can only be caught during the Season of Discovery event. 

Regice Pokemon Go
Regice is very powerful in Pokemon Go

Is Shiny Regice in Pokemon Go?

ShinyRegice is available in Pokemon Go Season of Discovery, but it has a very low chance of appearing. 

Regice Moveset Pokemon Go

Regice is capable of learning six moves. These range from Ice-type, Rock-type, Normal-type, Ground-type, and Fighting-type. All Regice’s moves are listed below.

  • Frost Breath 
  • Rock Smash 
  • Lock-On
  • Earthquake 
  • Blizzard
  • Focus Blast

Regice Pokemon Go weaknesses

As a pure Ice-type Pokemon, Regice has a few obvious weaknesses you will wish to exploit for the Pokemon Go Raids it features in.

Pokemon with Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel moves will perform incredibly well against Regice. It’s important to note that Regice has previously been a Tier 5 Raid Boss, so beating it can be a little tricky. 

Regice Counters

Screenshot of Shiny Metagross in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Metagross is the perfect counter to Regice.

Regice also has a number of counters you should exploit in Pokemon Go.

  • Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat 
  • Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat 
  • Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang and Overheat 
  • Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash 
  • Chandelure – Incinerate and Overheat 
  • Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere 
  • Darmanitan (Standard) – Incinerate and Overheat
  • Volcarona – Fire Spin and Overheat 
  • Blaziken – Counter and Blast Burn 
  • Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide 

Regice CP Range

At Tier 1, you can find Regice between 1,703 – 1,784, and with boosted CP’s, it can spawn with 2,129 – 2,230 CP. 

