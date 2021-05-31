Regice Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & moveset - Dexerto

Regice is finally returning to Pokemon Go for a limited-time event in June, giving players the opportunity to catch this incredibly strong Legendary. Fortunately for you, we’ve got everything you need to know about this ‘mon and how you can add it to your Pokemon collection.

Pokemon Go’s new season, the Season of Discovery, is bringing back the three Legendary titans: Regirock, Regice, Registeel. While the event will also give trainers the chance to catch a variety of rare Pokemon, the three titans will be one of the update’s biggest draws.

If you want to add all three titans to your team, then you’ll need to be prepared to battle it out in the game’s five-star raids. If you would like to get yourself one in Pokemon Go, we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Regice Pokemon Go

Regice Pokemon Go release date

Regice is available in Pokemon Go between June 1 to June 17, 2021.

The Pokemon will be available in five-star Raid Battles and can only be caught during the Season of Discovery event.

Is Shiny Regice in Pokemon Go?

ShinyRegice is available in Pokemon Go Season of Discovery, but it has a very low chance of appearing.

Regice Moveset Pokemon Go

Regice is capable of learning six moves. These range from Ice-type, Rock-type, Normal-type, Ground-type, and Fighting-type. All Regice’s moves are listed below.

Frost Breath

Rock Smash

Lock-On

Earthquake

Blizzard

Focus Blast

Regice Pokemon Go weaknesses

As a pure Ice-type Pokemon, Regice has a few obvious weaknesses you will wish to exploit for the Pokemon Go Raids it features in.

Pokemon with Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel moves will perform incredibly well against Regice. It’s important to note that Regice has previously been a Tier 5 Raid Boss, so beating it can be a little tricky.

Regice Counters

Regice also has a number of counters you should exploit in Pokemon Go.

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat

Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat

Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang and Overheat

Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Chandelure – Incinerate and Overheat

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Darmanitan (Standard) – Incinerate and Overheat

Volcarona – Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken – Counter and Blast Burn

Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Regice CP Range

At Tier 1, you can find Regice between 1,703 – 1,784, and with boosted CP’s, it can spawn with 2,129 – 2,230 CP.