Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Cassidy Stephenson
Screenshot of Ho-oh event in Pokemon Go.Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is holding a special Raid weekend for Shadow Ho-Oh. Here’s everything you need to know to easily defeat it in battle.

From January 27, 2024, to January 28, 2024, Ho-Oh will replace Moltres in the available Shadow Raids for that month. Moltres will still appear in Shadow Raids during the remaining weekends of January 2024.

Ho-Oh is the Legendary face of Pokemon Gold and part of the tower duo alongside Lugia. Back in 1996, it was the first Generation 2 creature to be revealed.

If you’re hoping to face Ho-Oh in Shadow Raids, keep reading to learn the Legendary’s weaknesses & best counters.

Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Ho-Oh in Pokemon anime

Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to Rock, Electric, and Water-type moves. However, Rock-type attacks will be double effective against Shadow Ho-Oh, so make sure to use those if possible.

You’ll want to avoid using Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type Pokemon or attacks against Shadow Ho-Oh.

Best counters for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters and movesets to easily defeat Shadow Ho-Oh:

Pokemon Moves
Mega SwampertMud Shot & Muddy Water
GiratinaShadow Claw & Ancient Power
Mega Slowbro Water Gun & Surf
Mega Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge
Mega Ampharos Volt Switch & Thunder Punch
Mega RayquazaDragon Tail & Breaking Swipe
Mega Latios Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw
Mega Gyarados Waterfall & Aqua Tail
Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Surf

If you don’t have any of the counters mentioned above, you can always use your strongest Water, Rock, or Electric-type Pokemon.

