Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid guide: Weaknesses & best countersNiantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go is holding a special Raid weekend for Shadow Ho-Oh. Here’s everything you need to know to easily defeat it in battle.
From January 27, 2024, to January 28, 2024, Ho-Oh will replace Moltres in the available Shadow Raids for that month. Moltres will still appear in Shadow Raids during the remaining weekends of January 2024.
Ho-Oh is the Legendary face of Pokemon Gold and part of the tower duo alongside Lugia. Back in 1996, it was the first Generation 2 creature to be revealed.
If you’re hoping to face Ho-Oh in Shadow Raids, keep reading to learn the Legendary’s weaknesses & best counters.
Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses in Pokemon Go
Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to Rock, Electric, and Water-type moves. However, Rock-type attacks will be double effective against Shadow Ho-Oh, so make sure to use those if possible.
You’ll want to avoid using Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type Pokemon or attacks against Shadow Ho-Oh.
Best counters for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go
Here are the best counters and movesets to easily defeat Shadow Ho-Oh:
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Mega Swampert
|Mud Shot & Muddy Water
|Giratina
|Shadow Claw & Ancient Power
|Mega Slowbro
|Water Gun & Surf
|Mega Tyranitar
|Smack Down & Stone Edge
|Mega Ampharos
|Volt Switch & Thunder Punch
|Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe
|Mega Latios
|Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw
|Mega Gyarados
|Waterfall & Aqua Tail
|Primal Kyogre
|Waterfall & Surf
If you don’t have any of the counters mentioned above, you can always use your strongest Water, Rock, or Electric-type Pokemon.
That’s everything you need to know about defeating Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go. Check out our other helpful guides below:
