Pokemon Go Dusk Mane Necrozma Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The Legendary Necrozma will get its Pokemon Go debut at the Go Fest 2024, but that’s not all, as players will also be able to obtain its Solgaleo fusion, Dusk Mane Necrozma, at the event. Here’s all you need to know about this powerful Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon.

The Psychic-type Necrozma was introduced to the Pokemon franchise in Gen 7 and it’s part of the Legendary Light Trio along with Solgaleo and Lunala. It has three alternate forms, each one with a new shape and different secondary typings.

Dusk Mane Necrozma is the result of the fusion between Necrozma and Solgaleo, and it will be available during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 set to start on May 30, 2024. Here’s all you need to know before challenging this Psychic/Steel Legendary in Niantic’s game.

Contents

Dusk Mane Necrozma weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Psychic/Steel-type Legendary, Dusk Mane Necrozma is weak to Ground, Ghost, Fire, and Dark-type moves, so keep that in mind when building your team.

Nonetheless, its incredible type combination makes Dusk Mane Necrozma resistant to a lot of types including Normal, Flying, Rock, Steel, Grass, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks, so don’t use any of them during battle, as they won’t deal much damage.

Dusk Mane Necrozma counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Shadow Tyranitar Bite & Brutal Swing Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Shadow Ball Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Hydreigon Bite & Brutal Swing Gholdengo Hex & Shadow Ball

The list above includes Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and some common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the creatures listed are very effective against Dusk Mane Necrozma, remember they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the encounter.

How to get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Go

The only way players can get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Go is by fusing a Necrozma with Solgaleo.

To get this fusion, players must catch both Pokemon first. Luckily, Necrozma will appear as a 5-Star Raid Boss during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York, which will run from May 30, 2024, until July 14, 2024.

Once trainers have both creatures, they’ll require:

1000 Solar Fusion Energy (obtained from Special Research Tasks)

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

After completing all the requirements, all you have to do is go to your Necrozma’s screen and tap on the Solgaleo Fuse button.

NIANTIC

Can Dusk Mane Necrozma be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Dusk Mane Necrozma can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this variation will be introduced into the game at the same time as its regular version.

Even though it’s a fused Pokemon, you won’t need both parts to be Shiny. To get a Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma, all you require is a Shiny Necrozma and a regular Solgaleo.

Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma is very different, as its yellowish Solgaleo body changes to a pale pink and the black Necrozma details turn deep blue.

That’s all you need to know about Dusk Mane Necrozma’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

