Pokemon Go A Cosmic Companion Special Research tasks & rewards

The season-long A Cosmic Companion Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go, and it’s all about Cosmog! Here are all of the tasks and rewards you can earn along the way.

To celebrate the new Season of Light beginning in September 2022, a brand new Special Research story has been given to all Pokemon Go players that lets you catch the Legendary Nebula Pokemon, Cosmog!

While Cosmog is given out at the very start of the Special Research story, you’ll need to spend the rest of the season completing tasks to be able to learn more about this mysterious Psychic-type Pokemon.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story, including the tasks you’ll need to complete and the rewards you can unlock.

Niantic

Pokemon Go A Cosmic Companion Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story so far:

Step 1

Catch 15 Pokemon – 15 Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Cosmog encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Step 2

Give your Buddy 3 treats – Woobat encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy – Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokemon – Munna encounter

Rewards: 1 Poffin, 2000 XP, 500 Stardust

Step 3

Earn 15 hearts with your Buddy – Ralts encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokemon – 25 Poke Balls

Rewards: 5 Pinap Berries, 3000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Step 4

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! – 789 XP

Rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 3000 XP, 1000 Stardust

More steps and tasks will be added to the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story as the Season of Light progresses, so we’ll keep this page updated as more of them are unlocked.

Niantic

When does Step 5 of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story unlock?

Step 5 of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story is scheduled to be released in Pokemon Go on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The new steps should go live at 10AM in each trainer’s local time.

This is the date that’s listed on the official Season of Light blog, although we will of course update this page if there are any changes to the schedule.

How to get Cosmog in Pokemon Go

You only need to complete the first step of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story to unlock an encounter with Cosmog in Pokemon Go. It’s a guaranteed capture, so don’t worry about it fleeing.

This makes it one of the easiest Legendaries to get in Pokemon Go, as they usually require you to defeat them in a 5-Star Raid Battle or complete a lengthy Special Research story before you can catch them.

Based on the mainline games, we already know that Cosmog will evolve into Cosmeom before evolving into either Solgaleo or Lunala, but for now, it doesn’t look like evolution is possible in Pokemon Go.