Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Hour schedule & Legendary lineup

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is bringing every single Legendary that’s appeared in the game back into play, and you’ll be able to battle (and catch!) them across four themed Raid Hours.

After months of waiting, Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is finally here. It’s the most-anticipated event on the Go calendar, and this year sees many exciting features like a music-themed Special Research and the debut of the Mythical Meloetta.

One of the biggest surprises for Trainers was the announcement that on Day 2 (Sunday, July 18) of Go Fest 2021, every single Legendary Pokemon that’s ever been in Go will be available to battle in Raids and catch, from Mewtwo to Rayquaza.

This is going to be a huge day for those looking to fill out their Pokedex and stock up on some powerful Pokemon, so it’s important to memorize the Raid Hour schedule and plan ahead for the Legendaries you need most.

Contents

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Hour schedule

Here’s the rotating Raid Hour schedule for Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021:

Time Raid Hour 10am – 11am Wind Hour 11am – 12pm Lava Hour 12pm – 1pm Frost Hour 1pm – 2pm Thunder Hour 2pm – 3pm Wind Hour 3pm – 4pm Lava Hour 4pm – 5pm Frost Hour 5pm – 6pm Thunder Hour

There are four Raid Hours to enjoy on Sunday, July 18 during Go Fest, with each one featuring Legendaries that relate to the name. For example, the Fire/Flying-type Moltres will appear in Gyms during Lava Hour.

Each Raid Hour will appear twice, and just like the Habitat Hours on Day 1 of Go Fest 2021, all of the Raid Hours will take place in each Trainer’s local time, so you don’t need to worry about timezones.

Below, you can see lists of every Legendary Pokemon that will appear in Gyms during each Raid Hour throughout the day, as well as links to our ‘how to beat’ guides containing weaknesses and counters.

Pokemon Go Fest Wind Hour lineup

Here are all of the Legendary Pokemon you can encounter during Wind Hour of Go Fest 2021:

Pokemon Go Fest Lava Hour lineup

Here are all of the Legendary Pokemon you can encounter during Lava Hour of Go Fest 2021:

Pokemon Go Fest Frost Hour lineup

Here are all of the Legendary Pokemon you can encounter during Frost Hour of Go Fest 2021:

Articuno

Azelf (the Americas and Greenland only)

Kyogre

Kyurem

Lugia

Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India only)

Palkia

Regice

Suicune

Uxie (Asia-Pacific only)

Pokemon Go Fest Thunder Hour lineup

Here are all of the Legendary Pokemon you can encounter during Thunder Hour of Go Fest 2021:

That’s everything you need to know about the Raid Hour schedule on Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Good luck catching your favorite Legendaries, Trainers!

There’s plenty going on in Go Fest 2021, so check out our Day 1 guide and Day 2 guide for more exciting features to get involved with, and follow @TrainerIntel for the latest Pokemon Go updates.