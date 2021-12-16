Pokemon Go Kyurem weaknesses, counters & can it be Shiny?

Wondering what Kyurem’s weaknesses are in Pokemon Go? Or whether it can be Shiny? You’ll find all the answers you need, including the best counters, in our 5-Star Raid guide.

For the second half of December 2021, Unova’s Legendary Kyurem will be appearing in 5-Star Raids, giving Trainers another chance to catch this powerful Dragon/Ice-type and complete the Tao trio, along with Zekrom and Reshiram.

As with any Legendary Pokemon, though, you’ll need to come prepared if you want to win this battle. That’s why we’ve put together a guide featuring its weaknesses, the best counters for your team, and details of its Shiny variation.

Kyurem weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Legendary Kyurem is a Dragon/Ice-type, which means it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, which actually gives you quite a lot of options to take into battle.

It’s important to know what not to use as well. Kyurem is resistant to Electric, Grass, and Water-type moves, so avoid taking Pokemon of those types into battle wherever possible as they won’t last long.

Best Kyurem counters in Pokemon Go

Some of the best and most accessible counters for defeating Kyurem are listed below:

Pokemon Moves Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Terrakion Smack Down & Sacred Sword Conkeldurr Counter & Aura Sphere Lucario Counter & Dynamic Punch Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Machamp Counter & Dynamic Punch Excadrill Metal Claw & Iron Head Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Jirachi Confusion & Doom Desire Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge

How to catch Kyurem in Pokemon Go

If you want to add Kyurem to your collection, you’ll first need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. You’ll then be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to catch it – although a catch isn’t guaranteed.

You can improve your chances of catching Kyurem by using Berries and landing Excellent Throws or Curve Balls. You’ll also get more Premier Balls for raiding in a gym of your color or defeating Kyurem quickly.

Kyurem will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from Thursday, December 16, 2021, until Friday, December 31, 2021, so you’ll have two weeks to defeat one and (hopefully) catch it.

Can Kyurem be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Kyurem is currently available in Pokemon Go. It actually just made its debut during the Holidays 2021 event, so there’s even more reason to catch one right now.

You’ll need a lot of patience (and luck) to find a Shiny Kyurem, though, as there’s estimated to be around a 1 in 20 chance of encountering one. Take part in as many Raids as you can and hope for the best.

That’s everything you need to know about Kyurem in Pokemon Go! Check out some of our other guides below:

