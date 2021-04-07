How to get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go (April 2021) - Dexerto

Each month, Pokemon Go players can score free Remote Raid Passes to take on Legendary Pokemon in online battles. Here is how to get your hands on the highly-sought after items in April 2021.

First added to Go in 2020, Remote Raid Passes blew up open the game’s popular Raid feature by allowing players from around the world to connect remotely to 5-star battles. Even locally, Trainers could take on battles while staying at home.

Unfortunately, they aren’t given out easily like most items. For instance, you can’t get the Pass in Gifts or from PokeStops. In 2021, this has changed though as Niantic has implemented some slight changes. Below, we will detail the two current methods to getting Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go.

How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go (April 2021)

Up until this point, the main way of obtaining the highly-sought after item was purchasing them in the shop. Thankfully, things have changed this year as Niantic has started to offer players other options.

Starting in 2021, Go players can receive Remote Passes for free for a limited time. The mobile developer first made the announcement on April 2 in a post on Twitter. “Good news, Trainers! Every Monday in April, a free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more will be available in the shop.”

Trainers simply need to log in to their account each Monday of April and go to the game’s store. There, you’ll see a special bundle that cost zero coins. Redeeming it will add the Remote Raid Pass as well as other select items to your inventory completely free. The dates for the bundles are:

April 5

April 12

April 19

April 26

Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go Shop

The only other method for collecting Remote Raid Passes is by purchasing them. The item is sold in Pokemon Go’s in-game shop. Currently, players can buy 1 pass for 100 Poke Coins, and a bundle of three for 250 Poke Coins. You will need to redeem real world money for the fictional currency.

There is actually one other method for hardcore Trainers with a lot of Gyms in their area. Simply drive around and take control of the location, and leave your Pokemon behind to defend it. You can technically earn Poke Coins this way, but the rate is pretty low. If you do this a lot for a month, you can exchange those coins for Remote Raid Passes in the shop.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Niantic will continue to give out free Remote Raid Passes for each month moving forward. However, at least for April 2021, players can expect to get one free Pass every Monday they log in.

The item has had a profound impact on the mobile title as it has allowed players to take on and catch Legendary Pokemon such as Rayquaza from the comfort of their homes.