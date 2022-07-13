Pokemon Go Moltres Raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

Daniel Megarry . 31 minutes ago

Moltres is returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, so if you want to defeat and catch this Legendary bird, you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use.

The original Legendary trio from Kanto – Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos – are some of the most beloved Pokemon of all time, especially as they invoke so much nostalgia among longtime fans of the franchise.

So any chance to catch them in Pokemon Go is welcome, and you’ll be able to do just that when the Fire/Flying-type bird Moltres returns to 5-Star Raids in July 2022.

Whether it’s your first time catching Moltres or you just want to stock up on Candy, you’ll find all the tips you need including type weaknesses and the best counters for your team below.

Moltres weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Moltres is a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type attacks. Rock-type attacks are double effective against Moltres, so focus on those if possible.

Moltres also has quite a few type resistances, so you should avoid using Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type Pokemon or attacks when facing off against it.

Best counters for Moltres in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters and movesets to defeat Moltres in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Moves Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Landorus Rock Throw & Rock Slide Omastar Rock Throw & Rock Slide Golem Rock Throw & Stone Edge Zekrom Charge Beam & Wild Charge Kyogre Waterfall & Surf

If you don’t have any of the counters above, focus on your strongest Rock-type Pokemon with Rock-type moves. Water-type and Electric-type Pokemon can be used as backup options.

How to catch Moltres in Pokemon Go

Before you can catch Moltres, you’ll need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. We recommend that you team up with at least six other trainers and use a team of powerful counters to target its weaknesses.

After you defeat Moltres, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to capture it. As always, you can use Silver Pinap Berries and Excellent Curveball Throws to increase your chances of success.

Moltres will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10am until Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10am local time. This means you’ll have just over a week to defeat it and catch it.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Moltres counters and weaknesses! Check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses