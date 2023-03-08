Pokemon Go Regidrago counters, weaknesses & Shiny availability

Regidrago is making its Pokemon Go debut in Elite Raids, so we’ve rounded up its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it in battle.

The Legendary Titans are some of the most powerful creatures you can get in Pokemon Go, so the news that Regidrago and Reigeleki are coming to the game is pretty exciting for fans of PvP Battles and Raids.

Up first is Regidrago, which will be appearing in Elite Raids on Saturday, March 11, 2023. This is the only way to encounter Regidrago during the Season of Rising Heroes, so it’s important to be prepared!

To help you defeat (and hopefully, catch) this Legendary Pokemon, we’ve put together a guide featuring Regidrago’s weaknesses and the best counters to use.

Contents

Regidrago weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Regidrago is a Dragon-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks. These three types are all equally effective, so you’ve got quite a few Pokemon to choose from.

On the other hand, you’ll want to avoid using Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks as Regidrago is resistant to those and they won’t deal much damage.

Regidrago counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Regidrago in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Mega Salamence Dragon Tail & Draco Meteor Mega Latios Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw Dialga Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Zacian Quick Attack & Play Rough Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Togekiss Charm & Dazzling Gleam Dragonite Dragon Tail & Draco Meteor Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard & Avalanche

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for everyone to use.

If you don’t have any of those counters, though, use your strongest Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokemon with matching movesets to target Regidrago’s weaknesses.

How to catch Regidrago in Pokemon Go

Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11AM, 2PM, and 5PM. This will be the only way to encounter Regidrago during the current season, so set yourself a calendar reminder now.

As this is an Elite Raid Battle, it’s going to be a lot more challenging than the Raid Battles you’re used to taking part in. Teaming up with at least eight other trainers should give you a good chance of winning.

If you manage to defeat Regidrago, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to throw. Using Golden Razz Berries and landing Excellent Curveball Throws will increase your chances of catching it.

On a final note, remember that you can’t use Remote Raid Passes to take part in Elite Raids. This means you’ll need to go out and take them on in person, so a busy town or city is probably your best option.

Can Regidrago be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The short and simple answer is that Shiny Regidrago is not currently available in Pokemon Go.

It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to debut alongside its Shiny variant, especially when it’s a Legendary Pokemon. This means you’ll just have to wait for Shiny Regidrago to arrive during a future event.

Now that you know how to defeat Regidrago, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

