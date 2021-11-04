Pokemon Go Virizion Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses & how to beat

The Legendary Virizion is appearing in Pokemon Go’s 5-Star Raids once again, and if you’re looking to catch one, we’ve got the best counters to help you do just that.

The Swords of Justice are returning to the battlefield in Pokemon Go’s Diwali-inspired Festival of Lights event, with Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion all available to encounter in 5-Star Raids with the exclusive move Sacred Sword.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best counters you can take into battle against Virizion, as well as details of its weaknesses and potential movesets so you can be fully prepared to take on this Legendary Pokemon.

Virizion counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Virizion in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Pidgeot Gust Brave Bird Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack Honchkrow Peck Sky Attack Ho-Oh Hidden Power Brave Bird Braviary Air Slash Brave Bird Rayquaza Air Slash Hurricane Staraptor Wing Attack Brave Bird Unfezant Air Slash Sky Attack Tornadus Air Slash Hurricane Togekiss Air Slash Aerial Ace

Virizion weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Virizion is a dual Grass/Fighting-type, which means it’s weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. It has a double weakness to Flying-types, so you should try and use those.

It’s also important to know Virizion’s strengths and resistances when heading into battle. Avoid Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon if possible, as they won’t be much use here.

Any strong Flying-types with matching movesets should be effective at taking Virizion down, but the counters we’ve listed in the table above are the best of the best.

Virizion moveset in Pokemon Go

As a Raid Boss, Virizion has access to two potential Fast Moves and three potential Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Quick Attack (Normal)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Lead Blade (Grass)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Stone Edge (Rock)

The only move you really need to watch out for here is the Charged Move Stone Edge, as all of Virizion’s best Flying-type counters are weak against Rock-type moves.

If Virizion has Stone Edge in its move pool when you’re fighting it in Raid Battles, it might be best to focus on strong Psychic-types such as Mewtwo or Hoopa instead.

How to catch Virizion in Pokemon Go

In order to catch Virizion in Pokemon Go, you’ll first need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. If you’re successful, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls so you can try to catch it.

Virizion will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from November 5, 2021, at 10 am, until November 16, 2021, at 10 am local time alongside Cobalion and Terrakion, so you’ll have almost two weeks.

Can Virizion be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Virizion is currently available in Pokemon Go. This rare variation made its debut back in May 2020 and remains available in the game’s 5-Star Raid Battles to this day.

If you’re hoping to find a Shiny Virizion, be prepared for a long search. There’s no method to increase your chances, you’ll simply need to battle as many Virizion as you can until you encounter one.

Now you know how to defeat (and catch!) Virizion in 5-Star Raids, check out some of our other Pokemon Go tips and guides below:

