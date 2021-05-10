Pokemon Go catching tips: How to make Nice, Great & Excellent throws - Dexerto

Consistently landing perfect throws in Pokemon Go can be a challenge for even the best trainers at times. Luckily, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to increase your chance of making Nice, Great, and Excellent throws for encounters.

At its heart, Pokemon Go is all about getting outside and looking to collect and catch as many Pokemon as possible. While finding Mons’ in the wild is relatively easy for most trainers, catching them can be a bit of a challenge.

This is especially true when ongoing Research events are asking players to land certain throws and catch specific Pokemon.

Whether you’re looking to make a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw, there’s a set of tips & tricks you can use to significantly increase your chances of catching all of the Pokemon you encounter.

Types of Throws in Pokemon Go

Before learning how to throw effectively in Pokemon GO, it’s important you know each of the different types of throws you can land.

This is important as the game will often set trainer’s challenges to make a specific throw to gain some extra XP. On top of this, going for the more difficult throw increases your chances of capturing a Pokemon.

Curve Ball (1x bonus)

(1x bonus) Nice! (1.15x bonus)

(1.15x bonus) Great! 1.5x bonus)

1.5x bonus) Excellent! (1.85x bonus)

‘Nice!’ throws are the easiest to land with ‘Excellent’ being the hardest. Players will gain a large chunk of extra XP for making the more difficult throws, but it comes at the risk of using more Pokeballs.

How to make a Nice Throw in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve entered an encounter with a Pokemon, you’ll notice there are two circles that are surrounding the creature. One is stationary and the other will vary in size and color. This shifting inner circle is what determines whether you land a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw.

The color of the inner circle indicates how difficult that Pokemon will be to catch. If the circle is any shade of green, it means the Pokemon will be relatively easy to catch. However, if the circle is yellow, orange, or red, it means the throw is going to be a challenge and you may need to use a Great or Ultra ball.

As we’re only attempting to land a Nice throw, simply follow these easy steps and you’ll be able to add the Pokemon to your collection in no time.

Enter an encounter with a Pokemon you want to catch Ensure the inner circle is green or yellow by switching to a better Pokeball if it’s required Hold the ball and wait for the inner circle to reach its largest radius Throw your Pokeball at the Pokemon You’ve now added another Pokemon to your collection!

Although it may take you a few attempts to catch the Pokemon, eventually you’ll hit the sweet spot, and the Mon transferred into the Pokeball.

How to make a Great Throw in Pokemon Go

As mentioned above, the only difference between landing a Nice and a Great throw is the size of the inner circle players have hit when catching a Pokemon.

For a Great throw, you’ll need to wait until the shifting inner circle reaches half of its maximum size and follow the same process as shown above. Landing this specific throw will grant you some extra XP and offers a multiplier of 1.5x.

Keep in mind, if a Pokemon is proving difficult to catch, you can always feed it a Razz Berry to increase your odds. This will increase your chances of catching a Mon by 1.5x, so it’s definitely worth using if you’re struggling to land the Great throw.

How to make an Excellent Throw in Pokemon Go

By far the hardest throw to land in Pokemon Go, the Excellent Throw requires players to toss the Pokeball when the inner circle is as small as it can be. While this is definitely a challenge, with enough practice you’ll begin throwing the ball exactly on target.

Although consistently landing Excellent throws is mainly down to practice, there are a few tips you can use to increase your chances.

For one, you can prep the size of the inner circle before you throw. You can do this by holding down the ball and waiting for the circle to reach its smallest radius. Then, let go of the ball and don’t touch it until you’re ready to catch the Pokemon. This allows you to take your time with the throw and ensure you’re ready before going for an attempt.

Another tip is to use a Curve Ball to increase your chances of catching a Pokemon. Players can do this by spinning the Pokeball in a circle before they attempt a throw. You’ll know your ball is prepped for a Curve Ball because the game will show a star animation around your Pokeball.

So there you have it, that’s exactly how to land each of the different throws in Pokemon Go.

This should allow you to complete and any ongoing challenges and over time, you’ll be catching every single Pokemon you encounter without a second thought.