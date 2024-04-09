GamingPokemon

Is Necrozma in Pokemon Go?

Scott Baird
Necrozma Pokemon GoThe Pokemon Company/Niantic

Necrozma was the cover Legendary for Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, but has this powerful creature made its way to Pokemon Go?

Necrozma is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon from Gen 7, connected to the fearsome Ultra Beasts. It has three forms that change its type, which involves fusing with other Legendary Pokemon or using Z-Moves.

Niantic has teased the arrival of Necrozma in Pokemon Go in the past, but can you actually catch it in the game?

Can you catch Necrozma in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

No, Necrozma is not currently available in Pokemon Go. This applies to all of its forms and Shiny variants.

However, it seems that Necrozma will soon be added to Pokemon Go. Niantic used the solar eclipse to promote the arrival of an eclipse Pokemon, which many believe is a reference to Necrozma.

The trailer ended with the logo for the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024. This has led fans to believe that Necrozma will appear during this event, possibly as a Raid boss.

We will update this article if and when Necrozma is formally announced and added to the game, so make sure to bookmark it and check back for future updates.

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

