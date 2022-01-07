Pokemon Go Heatran counters & weaknesses

With the Legendary Heatran returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, players will need to know the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses if they want to defeat it.

Being able to catch Legendaries is one of the best parts of playing Pokemon Go, but they’re rarely easy to secure. You’ll first need to defeat them in a 5-Star Raid Battle, and then be lucky enough to catch them with your limited amount of Premier Balls.

Heatran is no different, especially as it has a huge amount of type resistance and not many weaknesses to exploit. The Sinnoh-region Legendary is appearing in 5-Star Raids from January 7 until January 15, so you’ll have just a week to try and catch it.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need about the best Heatran counters to take into battle during the Mountains of Power event and the major weaknesses that will help you catch one for yourself.

Heatran counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Heatran in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot Earthquake Kyogre Waterfall Surf Excadrill Mud-Slap Drill Run Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake Swampert Mud Shot Earthquake Flygon Mud Shot Earth Power Golem Mud-Slap Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap Bulldoze Gastrodon Mud-Slap Earth Power

There’s a good mix of powerful Legendaries and more accessible Pokemon in the table above, so there should be a counter for every Trainer to utilize in this difficult 5-Star Raid Battle.

If you don’t have access to any of the counters we’ve listed, focus on your strongest Pokemon that match up with Heatran’s weaknesses, which we’ve listed in the section below.

Heatran weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The Legendary Heatran is a dual Fire/Steel-type Pokemon, which means it’s going to be weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks. Focus on these types when heading into battle.

You’ll also need to consider Heatran’s resistances, as there are a lot of them: Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks will all be ineffective against Heatran.

Because of its incredible list of resistances – as well as being the bulkiest Fire-type option in Pokemon Go – Heatran is typically used as a PvE attacker against Raid Bosses who are weak to Fire or Steel-type attacks.

Now you know how to counter and defeat Heatran in Pokemon Go, check out some of our other guides below:

