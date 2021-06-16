Regigigas Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & 5 star raid tips

Pokemon Go’s Solstice event is set to add Shiny Regigigas to the game on June 17, and we’ve got some five-star raid tips to help you take it down.

As Pokemon Go’s Season of Discovery continues, trainers are gearing up for the Solistice event that kicks off on June 17 and introduces a range of fresh content to the game.

From hemisphere exclusive spawns to brand new Field Research tasks, Niantic is making sure players have plenty to get stuck into over the course of the event.

Despite all of these exciting features, it’s the addition of Shiny Regigigas to five-star raids that’s caught the attention of the community. While this unbelievably powerful Normal-type will be difficult to take down, with the correct counters and movesets, it’s possible to exploit Regigigas’s weaknesses.

So if you’d like to defeat Regigigas in Raids and collect one for yourself, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

How to catch Regigigas Pokemon Go

On June 17, 2021, at 10 AM local time, Regigigas and Shiny Regigigas will be available to encounter in-game.

The extremely strong Pokemon will be available to catch only in Raid Battles.

Raid Boss details

Regigigas will be available to take on in five-star Raids for the whole of the Solistice event.

The Generation IV Normal-type Pokemon will not be easy to defeat, so it’s key you’re aware of its weaknesses and strengths.

Is Shiny Regigigas in Pokemon Go?

The Solstice event on June 17 will introduce Shiny Regigigas to the game and give players a chance to catch one in Raids.

However, keep in mind that obtaining a Shiny Regigigas may take you a long time, as it’s an incredibly rare Pokemon.

Regigigas Moveset Pokemon Go

Regigigas is capable of performing five moves, ranging from Normal-type, Psychic-type, Electric-type, and Fighting-type. These are listed below:

Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power

Giga Impact

Thunder

Focus Blast

Regigigas Pokemon Go Weaknesses

When it comes to weaknesses, trainers are very limited in the type of Pokemon that they can use to exploit Regigigas.

As the Powerful Mon’ is a Normal-type, it means it’s incredibly vulnerable to Fighting-types.

Regigigas counters Pokemon Go

Pokemon Counters Machamp Counter / Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter / Dynamic Punch Blaziken Counter / Focus Blast Mewtwo Confusion / Focus Blast Emboar Low Kick / Focus Blast Lucario Counter / Close Combat Metagross Bullet Punch / Meteor Mash

CP Range

Regigigas can be found with a CP between 2,389 and 2,483, and with boosted CP’s, it can spawn with 2,987 to 3,104 CP.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about catching and taking down Regigigas in Pokemon Go. If you’re looking to improve your skills as a trainer even further, check out these useful guides:

