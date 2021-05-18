Pokemon Go Rocket Grunt guide: Counters and lineups (May 2021) - Dexerto

In order to get Shadow ‘mon in Pokemon Go, trainers will need to defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts. Each of these villains has its own unique lineup, which means you’ll need to know the right counters to take into battle.
Grunts might be the lowest ranking members of the nefarious Team Go Rocket, but they can still prove a difficult battle. The key to success is knowing what types they use and preparing a team that takes advantage of their weaknesses.
Fortunately, each Team Go Rocket Grunt will taunt you with a line of dialogue ahead of each battle, and this dialogue will give you a hint as to which type of Pokemon they’ll use, as well as the potential pool of Pokemon they’ll choose from.
Advertisement
Contents
- Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?
- Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!
- Coiled and ready to strike!
- Don’t tangle with us!
- Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?
- Get ready to be shocked!
- Go, my super bug Pokemon!
- Ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… ke…
- Let’s rock and roll!
- Normal doesn’t mean weak.
- ROAR! … How’d that sound?
- These waters are treacherous
- This buff physique isn’t just for show!
- You’ll be defeated into the ground!
- You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.
- Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.
- Don’t bother, I’ve already won / Get ready to be defeated! / Winning is for winners
There are plenty of reasons to defeat these Grunts. As well as providing you a chance to catch and purify a Shadow Pokemon, you’ll also get a Mysterious Component part that lets you battle one of the Team Go Rocket Leaders: Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra.
Below, you’ll find every type of Team Go Rocket Grunt based on their taunts, as well as information on what their lineup will be and the best counters you can use to defeat them.
Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?
This Grunt will use Psychic-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Ghost, Dark, and Bug-types such as Tyranitar, Weavile, Houndoom, and Haunter.
Advertisement
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Exeggcute
|Drowzee
|Exeggutor
|Slowpoke
|Kadabra
|Hypno
|Wobbuffet
|Kirlia
|Kirlia
Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!
As the taunt suggests, this Grunt will use Flying-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Rock, Electric, or Ice-types such as Tyranitar, Electivire, and Abomasnow.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Gligar
|Crobat
|Crobat
|Golbat
|Golbat
|Dragonite
|Skarmory
|Scyther
|Gyarados
Coiled and ready to strike!
This Grunt will use Poison-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Psychic and Ground-types such as Espeon, Mewtwo, Tyranitar, and Groudon.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Nidoran ♂
|Muk
|Muk
|Nidoran ♀
|Grimer
|Nidorina
|Zubat
|Weezing
Don’t tangle with us!
This Grunt will use Grass-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Fire-types like Charizard, Moltres, Entei, or Pyroar. Bug, Ice, Flying, and Poison-types are solid backups.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Hoppip
|Gloom
|Shiftry
|Lileep
|Ivysaur
|Victreebel
|Oddish
|Weepinbell
|Vileplume
Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?
As you may have guessed, this Grunt will use Fire-type Pokemon. This means the best counters will be strong Water, Rock, and Ground-types like Tyranitar, Blastoise, Vaporeon, and Rhydon.
Advertisement
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Houndour
|Houndoom
|Arcanine
|Vulpix
|Magmar
|Charmeleon
|Ninetales
|Ninetails
Get ready to be shocked!
This Grunt will use Electric-type Pokemon, so the best counters are definitely strong Ground-types like Groudon, Rhyperior, Hippowdon, and Golem.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Electabuzz
|Electabuzz
|Ampharos
|Magnemite
|Flaaffy
|Electabuzz
|Mareep
|Magneton
Go, my super bug Pokemon!
As their taunt hints, this Grunt will use Bug-type Pokemon. The best counters here are strong Fire-types including Charizard, Moltres, Entei, or Pyroar. Flying and Rock-types are decent backups.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Anorith
|Pinsir
|Beedril
|Shuckle
|Scizor
|Scizor
|Venonat
|Venomoth
|Scyther
Ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… ke…
This Grunt will use Ghost-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Dark and Ghost-types such as Weavile, Gengar, Haunter, and Darkrai.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Duskull
|Banette
|Banette
|Misdreavus
|Dusclops
|Dusknoir
|Shuppet
|Sableye
Let’s rock and roll!
This Grunt will use a series of Rock-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Fighting-types like Machamp. Water, Grass, Ground, and Steel-types can be used as a backup.
Advertisement
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Aron
|Lairon
|Pupitar
|Nosepass
|Larvitar
|Tyranitar
|Pupitar
Normal doesn’t mean weak.
It goes without saying that this Grunt will use Normal-type Pokemon. The best counters are strong Fighting-types like Machamp, Conkeldurr, Sirfetch’d, and Sawk.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Teddiursa
|Porygon2
|Porygon-Z
|Raticate
|Snorlax
ROAR! … How’d that sound?
This Grunt will use Dragon-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Ice and Fairy-types like Weavile, Glaceon, and Sylveon. Also bring an Electric-type such as Electabuzz for Gyarados.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Dratini
|Dragonair
|Dragonite
|Flygon
|Gyarados
These waters are treacherous
As the taunt hints, this Grunt will use Water-type Pokemon. The best counters you can use are strong Grass or Electric-types such as Sceptile, Leafeon, Raikou, and Magnezone.
Here are the possible encounters:
Advertisement
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Magikarp
|Golduck
|Gyarados
|Poliwag
|Magikarp
|Magikarp
|Shellder
|Marshtomp
|Politoed
|Wooper
|Poliwhirl
|Poliwrath
This buff physique isn’t just for show!
This Grunt will use Fighting-type Pokemon, so the best counters you can use are strong Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types like Alakazam, Gardevoir, Togekiss, and Lugia.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Hitmonchan
|Machoke
|Hitmonlee
|Hitmonlee
|Machoke
|Machop
You’ll be defeated into the ground!
This Grunt will use Ground-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Water, Grass, and Ice-types like Gyarados, Venusaur, Mamoswine, and Weavile.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Diglett
|Marowak
|Flygon
|Swinub
|Pupitar
|Gliscor
|Vibrava
You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.
As the taunt hints, this Grunt will use Ice-type Pokemon. The best counters are strong Fire, Steel, Fighting, and Rock-types such as Charizard, Aggron, Machamp, and Tyranitar.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Snover
|Cloyster
|Abomasnow
|Spheal
|Sealeo
|Cloyster
|Swinub
|Lapras
Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.
This Grunt will use Dark-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types such as Rhyperior, Lucario, Heracross, and Gardevoir.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Sableye
|Nuzleaf
|Cacturne
|Stunky
|Skuntank
|Shiftry
Don’t bother, I’ve already won / Get ready to be defeated! / Winning is for winners
This Grunt is more difficult to predict, as it uses a mix of Pokemon types. We recommend a team consisting of a Fighting-type like Machamp, an Electric-type like Raikou, and an Ice-type like Abomasnow.
Here are the possible encounters:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Snorlax
|Gardevoir
|Dragonite
|Poliwrath
|Gyarados
|Snorlax
|Snorlax
That’s all of the Team Go Rocket Grunt lineups as of May 2021. If there are any changes made by Niantic in future Go updates, we’ll update this page with the latest information.
If you become familiar with each taunt, you’ll be able to defeat any Team Go Rocket Grunt and rack up loads of Shadow Pokemon before you know it.