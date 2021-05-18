Pokemon Go Rocket Grunt guide: Counters and lineups (May 2021) - Dexerto

In order to get Shadow ‘mon in Pokemon Go, trainers will need to defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts. Each of these villains has its own unique lineup, which means you’ll need to know the right counters to take into battle.

Grunts might be the lowest ranking members of the nefarious Team Go Rocket, but they can still prove a difficult battle. The key to success is knowing what types they use and preparing a team that takes advantage of their weaknesses.

Fortunately, each Team Go Rocket Grunt will taunt you with a line of dialogue ahead of each battle, and this dialogue will give you a hint as to which type of Pokemon they’ll use, as well as the potential pool of Pokemon they’ll choose from.

Advertisement

Contents

There are plenty of reasons to defeat these Grunts. As well as providing you a chance to catch and purify a Shadow Pokemon, you’ll also get a Mysterious Component part that lets you battle one of the Team Go Rocket Leaders: Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra.

Below, you’ll find every type of Team Go Rocket Grunt based on their taunts, as well as information on what their lineup will be and the best counters you can use to defeat them.

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?

This Grunt will use Psychic-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Ghost, Dark, and Bug-types such as Tyranitar, Weavile, Houndoom, and Haunter.

Advertisement

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Exeggcute Drowzee Exeggutor Slowpoke Kadabra Hypno Wobbuffet Kirlia Kirlia

Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!

As the taunt suggests, this Grunt will use Flying-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Rock, Electric, or Ice-types such as Tyranitar, Electivire, and Abomasnow.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Gligar Crobat Crobat Golbat Golbat Dragonite Skarmory Scyther Gyarados

Coiled and ready to strike!

This Grunt will use Poison-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Psychic and Ground-types such as Espeon, Mewtwo, Tyranitar, and Groudon.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Nidoran ♂ Muk Muk Nidoran ♀ Grimer Nidorina Zubat Weezing

Don’t tangle with us!

This Grunt will use Grass-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Fire-types like Charizard, Moltres, Entei, or Pyroar. Bug, Ice, Flying, and Poison-types are solid backups.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Hoppip Gloom Shiftry Lileep Ivysaur Victreebel Oddish Weepinbell Vileplume

Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?

As you may have guessed, this Grunt will use Fire-type Pokemon. This means the best counters will be strong Water, Rock, and Ground-types like Tyranitar, Blastoise, Vaporeon, and Rhydon.

Advertisement

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Houndour Houndoom Arcanine Vulpix Magmar Charmeleon Ninetales Ninetails

Get ready to be shocked!

This Grunt will use Electric-type Pokemon, so the best counters are definitely strong Ground-types like Groudon, Rhyperior, Hippowdon, and Golem.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Electabuzz Electabuzz Ampharos Magnemite Flaaffy Electabuzz Mareep Magneton

Go, my super bug Pokemon!

As their taunt hints, this Grunt will use Bug-type Pokemon. The best counters here are strong Fire-types including Charizard, Moltres, Entei, or Pyroar. Flying and Rock-types are decent backups.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Anorith Pinsir Beedril Shuckle Scizor Scizor Venonat Venomoth Scyther

This Grunt will use Ghost-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Dark and Ghost-types such as Weavile, Gengar, Haunter, and Darkrai.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Duskull Banette Banette Misdreavus Dusclops Dusknoir Shuppet Sableye

Let’s rock and roll!

This Grunt will use a series of Rock-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Fighting-types like Machamp. Water, Grass, Ground, and Steel-types can be used as a backup.

Advertisement

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Aron Lairon Pupitar Nosepass Larvitar Tyranitar Pupitar

Normal doesn’t mean weak.

It goes without saying that this Grunt will use Normal-type Pokemon. The best counters are strong Fighting-types like Machamp, Conkeldurr, Sirfetch’d, and Sawk.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Teddiursa Porygon2 Porygon-Z Raticate Snorlax

ROAR! … How’d that sound?

This Grunt will use Dragon-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Ice and Fairy-types like Weavile, Glaceon, and Sylveon. Also bring an Electric-type such as Electabuzz for Gyarados.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Flygon Gyarados

These waters are treacherous

As the taunt hints, this Grunt will use Water-type Pokemon. The best counters you can use are strong Grass or Electric-types such as Sceptile, Leafeon, Raikou, and Magnezone.

Here are the possible encounters:

Advertisement

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Magikarp Golduck Gyarados Poliwag Magikarp Magikarp Shellder Marshtomp Politoed Wooper Poliwhirl Poliwrath

This buff physique isn’t just for show!

This Grunt will use Fighting-type Pokemon, so the best counters you can use are strong Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types like Alakazam, Gardevoir, Togekiss, and Lugia.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Hitmonchan Machoke Hitmonlee Hitmonlee Machoke Machop

You’ll be defeated into the ground!

This Grunt will use Ground-type Pokemon, which means the best counters are strong Water, Grass, and Ice-types like Gyarados, Venusaur, Mamoswine, and Weavile.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Diglett Marowak Flygon Swinub Pupitar Gliscor Vibrava

You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.

As the taunt hints, this Grunt will use Ice-type Pokemon. The best counters are strong Fire, Steel, Fighting, and Rock-types such as Charizard, Aggron, Machamp, and Tyranitar.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Snover Cloyster Abomasnow Spheal Sealeo Cloyster Swinub Lapras

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.

This Grunt will use Dark-type Pokemon, so the best counters are strong Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types such as Rhyperior, Lucario, Heracross, and Gardevoir.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Sableye Nuzleaf Cacturne Stunky Skuntank Shiftry

Don’t bother, I’ve already won / Get ready to be defeated! / Winning is for winners

This Grunt is more difficult to predict, as it uses a mix of Pokemon types. We recommend a team consisting of a Fighting-type like Machamp, an Electric-type like Raikou, and an Ice-type like Abomasnow.

Here are the possible encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Snorlax Gardevoir Dragonite Poliwrath Gyarados Snorlax Snorlax

That’s all of the Team Go Rocket Grunt lineups as of May 2021. If there are any changes made by Niantic in future Go updates, we’ll update this page with the latest information.

If you become familiar with each taunt, you’ll be able to defeat any Team Go Rocket Grunt and rack up loads of Shadow Pokemon before you know it.