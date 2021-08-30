Pokemon Go Lugia Raid guide: How to beat, counters & weaknesses

Popular Gen II Legendary Lugia is in Pokemon Go’s five-star raids from September 1. You’ll need to know its moveset, weaknesses, and counters if you want to beat it.

Following directly after the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword & Shield event, the Season of Mischief starts on September 1. Not only is it bringing new Research, spawns, and Hoopa’s long-awaited debut, but Lugia is also returning.

That’s right – the beloved Psychic/Flying-type will be in five-star raids for a limited time with the Aeroblast move. Here’s everything you need to know about how to defeat it, including its weaknesses, counters, moveset, and more.

Contents:

Lugia weaknesses

Lugia is a dual Psychic/Flying-type, so it’s weak to Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, and Dark moves, meaning players should choose their top Pokemon of these types to bring into battle if they want to reign victorious.

On the flip side, the Legendary ‘mon is strong against Grass, Psychic, Ground, and Fighting types, so stay clear of those unless you want your butt handed to you on a plate.

Lugia counters

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Zacian Snarl Wild Charge Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Thunderus (Therian Forme) Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Gengar Lick Shadow Ball

Lugia moveset

Lugia has two possible Fast Moves and three potential Charged Attacks up its sleeves, and you won’t know which it’ll decide to use until it throws them at you, meaning you could be up for a tough fight.

Here are all of Lugia’s potential moves in Pokemon Go:

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Extrasensory (Psychic)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Sky Attack (Flying)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Watch out for Hydro Pump as it will wreak havoc on any Rock and Ground counters you bring into battle. Dragon Tail can also pack a punch if you’re caught off-guard.

The Psychic/Flying-type has a CP range of 2,063 to 2,115 at level 20, with it increasing to 2,579 to 2,645 if Weather Boosted with Windy weather.

How to get Lugia in Pokemon Go

The only way to obtain Lugia in Pokemon Go is through five-star raids. You’ll need to defeat the Legendary and then catch it with the limited amount of Premier Balls given to you based on how you performed in the raid, and if you fail – tough luck, try again.

Lugia is available starting September 1 at 10AM local time until September 14 at 10AM local time. Who will be replacing it then is currently unknown.

Once caught, the Johto ‘mon will have the Aeroblast Flying move already learned, which is great against Fighting, Bug, and Grass types.

Is Shiny Lugia in Pokemon Go?

Good news, players – Shiny Lugia is in Pokemon Go. The only way to get it is by participating in five-star raids where you have a slim chance of it being the rare variant.

If you defeat the Legendary ‘mon and it isn’t Shiny, you’ll need to fight another until you get one. Best of luck!

