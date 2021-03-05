How to beat Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokemon Go: best counters & weaknesses - Dexerto

Forme Tornadus is one of the more challenging foes in Pokemon Go’s 5-Star Raids but we’ve got a rundown on the best strategies to help you win the fight.

Pokemon Go’s Raids are among the most difficult activities in the mobile game. Every encounter is designed to push you to your limits. Though if you come in with the right approach, victory is more than achievable.

With the current Season of Legends now in full swing, new Legendary Pokemon have crashed into 5-Star Raids. The latest is none other than Therian Forme Tornadus, a powerful flying-type Pokemon.

Heading into this fight won’t be easy. But we’ve put together a complete guide on weaknesses and counters so that you can feel confident in battle.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus weaknesses

When taking on flying-type Raid bosses, you’ve got three main options that you’ll want to stick with. Ice, Rock, and Electric damage are all vital if you’re trying to maximize damage output.

In contrast, any Ice, Rock, or Electric attacks deal a whopping 160% damage to the Raid target. These are far and away your best bet at securing victory without much frustration.

Best counters for Tornadus in Pokemon Go

With the aforementioned weaknesses in mind, you probably already have a good idea of which Pokemon to take into battle. Any companions that deal in those damage types will come in handy, though some are stronger than others.

For instance, Rampardos and Magnezone are by far the best picks for this encounter. The former comes with remarkable Rock-type damage while the latter is one of the most powerful Electric-type Pokemon in the game.

Utilizing either of these to your advantage will put you on the path to victory. If you don’t have them in your collection, however, fear not. From Raikou to Zapdos, and even Terrakion, you’ve got plenty of options to pick from.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Luxray Spark Wild Charge

How to get Shiny Incarnate Forme Tornadus

No different from any other Raid in Pokemon Go, you’ll have to grind if you want a Shiny. It’s going to be time-consuming and it’s going to be difficult, but while the Raid is active, it’s your most likely bet of adding one to your collection.

Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus will all be making a splash throughout March. Be sure to brush up on our full list of Raids coming to Pokemon Go this month.