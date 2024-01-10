Pokemon Go Origin Forme Dialga Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Origin Forme Dialga will make its Raid debut through the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event in 2024. Here are the best counters for this Legendary as well as what it’s weak too.

Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Tour 2024 event will feature Gen 4’s Legendary duo: Dialga and Palkia. However, it will also introduce both of their Origin Formes which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Origin Forme Dialga will appear in 5-Star Raids during the Sinnoh Tour Global and Los Angeles events, but only for trainers who choose Diamond Version.

So, trainers who are set on Diamond Version will need to prepare to take on Origin Forme Dialga. Let’s break down the best counters to bring, as well as the weaknesses of this Legendary Pokemon.

Origin Forme Dialga weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Like its standard form, Dialga’s Origin Forme is also a Steel/Dragon type combo. This means Origin Forme Dialga is only weak to Fighting and Ground.

Origin Forme Dialga resists a ton of types. Altogether it is resistant to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, Electric, and Psychic. Finally, it is immune to all Poison damage.

Origin Forme Dialga counters in Pokemon Go

Considering Origin Forme Dialga is the original form of Dialga, it will likely be much stronger. As such, trainers will need to bring in their strongest Pokemon to counter this Legendary.

Here are the best counters for Origin Form Dialga’s 5-Star Raid:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Shadow Excadrill Mud-Slap & Scorching Sands Terrakion Double Kick & Sacred Sword Keldeo Low Kick & Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter & Focus Blast Mega Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Lucario Counter & Auro Sphere Conkeldurr Counter & Dynamic Punch

How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon Go

Trainers can encounter Origin Forme Dialga if they take on 5-Star Raids if they have chosen Diamond Version during the Sinnoh Tour event.

Should you encounter and defeat Origin Forme Dialga you will have the chance to catch it. If you catch it, you can also use its new Adventure Effect: Roar of Time.

That’s everything you need to know about Origin Forme Dialga’s Raid during Pokemon Go’s Tour Sinnoh event. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

