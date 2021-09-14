Pokemon Go Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses & Shiny debut

Regional-exclusive Legendaries Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are all returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got the counters you need to exploit their weaknesses and catch one for yourself.

The Season of Mischief is well underway, and Niantic have introduced loads of exciting new features like the Mythical Hoopa to keep Trainers on their toes. Now, the Lake Guardian trio Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are once again appearing in 5-Star Raids.

These popular Psychic-type Legendaries made their debut in Diamond & Pearl’s Sinnoh region, but in Pokemon Go, they’re all regional exclusives, which means you’ll only be able to encounter one of them in 5-Star Raid Battles based on your location.

Fortunately, all of these Gen 4 Legendaries share the same weaknesses and counters, so no matter which Legendary appears in your region, you’ll be able to defeat them easily by following our simple guide below.

Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl Foul Play Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Tyranitar Bite Crunch Honchkrow Snarl Dark Pulse Bisharp Snarl Dark Pulse Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Absol Snarl Payback

Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are all Psychic-types, which means they’re weak against Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks. We recommend focusing on Dark-types, though, especially as Azelf has access to Fire Blast which will take Bug-types down easily.

As for their strengths, these Legendaries are effective against Fighting and Poison-types, and resistant to Psychic-type moves, so avoid taking those into battle wherever possible. You’ll find the best counters in the table above.

Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie movesets in Pokemon Go

The Lake Guardians trio have two potential Fast Moves, and three potential Charged Moves. Each of them has one unique Charged Move to watch out for: Azelf has Fire, Mesprit has Ice, and Uxie has Electric.

Here are all of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie’s potential moves in Pokemon Go:

Extrasensory (Psychic)

Confusion (Psychic)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Swift (Normal)

Fire Blast (Fire) – Azelf only

only Blizzard (Ice) – Mesprit only

only Thunder (Electric) – Uxie only

The biggest move to watch out for here is Azelf’s Fire Blast. Despite being weak against Bug-types, Azelf’s Fire-type attack will easily destroy them, so it’s best to avoid using Bug-types as counters here.

How to catch Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie in Pokemon Go

Like all Legendaries, the only way to catch Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokemon Go is to defeat them in a 5-Star Raid Battle. You’ll then be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to throw to try and catch one.

However, where the Lake Guardian trio differs from other Legendaries is that they’re regional exclusive. This means you’ll only be able to find them in the following locations:

Azelf will appear in the Americas and Greenland.

will appear in the Americas and Greenland. Mesprit will appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

will appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Uxie will appear in Asia-Pacific.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will appear in 5-Star Raid Battles from Tuesday, September 14, at 10AM to Friday, October 1, at 10AM local time, meaning you’ll have two weeks to catch them.

Can Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny variations of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit are all currently available in Pokemon Go. They made their debut during the Season of Mischief, which makes sense given the event’s focus on Psychic-type Pokemon.

Like all Shinies, though, it won’t be easy to get Shiny Azelf, Shiny Uxie, and Shiny Mesprit. They spawn at random, so you’ll need to battle as many of them in 5-Star Raids as you can and keep your fingers crossed!

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit in 5-Star Raids! For more tips and guides to becoming the ultimate Trainer, check out these Pokemon Go guides:

