Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid guide: Weakness & best counters

Tapu Lele is making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut in 5-Star Raid Battles, so we’ve got the best counters and details of its weaknesses to help you defeat it.

The new Lush Jungle event kicks off in Pokemon Go on March 22, and one of the biggest features is the introduction of a new Legendary, the Alola region’s Tapu Lele, in 5-Star Raid Battles.

This powerful Legendary is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type that first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon. It’s the second guardian deity to arrive in Pokemon Go, following in the footsteps of Tapu Koko.

With our Tapu Lele Raid guide below, you’ll discover the best counters to take into battle and tips on how to target its weaknesses.

Tapu Lele weakness in Pokemon Go

Tapu Lele is a Psychic/Fairy-type, which means it’s weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Focus on your strongest Pokemon of these types with matching moves for a chance at success.

It’s also important to know what Tapu Lele is resistant to when battling it. Avoid using Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type Pokemon on your team, as they won’t do much damage to this Legendary creature.

Best counters for Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to take into battle against Tapu Lele:

Mega Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball

– Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

– Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

– Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head

– Metal Claw and Iron Head Giratina – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

– Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Genesect – Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

– Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb Mewtwo – Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

– Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

– Hex and Shadow Ball Excadrill – Metal Claw and Iron Head

– Metal Claw and Iron Head Trevenant – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

– Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Roserade – Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

– Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Scizor – Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters listed above. Look over Tapu Lele’s weaknesses and focus on your strongest Pokemon that match those types.

Tapu Lele moves as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go

Tapu Lele can use the following potential moves as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go:

Confusion (Psychic) – Fast

Astonish (Ghost) – Fast

Future Sight (Psychic) – Charged

Psyshock (Psychic) – Charged

Moon Blast (Fairy) – Charged

Focus Blast (Fighting) – Charged

The main thing to watch out for here are Psychic-type moves, as these will make light work of any Poison-type counters you have. Focus Blast could also be a major threat to any Steel-types on your team.

Tapu Lele has at least one move to cover all of its weaknesses, so it’s good to take a varied team into battle, but you’ll likely have the best chance of victory with Ghost-types and Steel-types.

Can Tapu Lele be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Tapu Lele is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s rare for Niantic to debut a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny version. Usually, they’re saved for special events, so keep an eye out for when Tapu Lele returns to Raid Battles in the future.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Tapu Lele in 5-Star Raids! Check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

