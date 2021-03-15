How to beat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon Go: best counters & weaknesses - Dexerto

Therian Forme Thundurus is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, but it won’t be easy to beat. Here are the counters you’ll need to take you straight to victory.

Trainers have already battled the Gen V Forces of Nature trio Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus in Pokemon Go, but now Niantic are bringing their Therian Formes to the game as part of the ongoing Season of Legends.

First up is Therian Forme Thundurus, which will appear in 5-Star Raids from Tuesday, March 16 at 10 AM to Tuesday, March 30 at 10 AM local time, meaning you’ll have two weeks to beat it and add it to your collection.

As this is a 5-Star Raid with an even more powered-up Legendary, it will be a difficult battle. Below, you’ll find a guide to taking down Therian Forme Thundurus as quickly as possible with the best counters.

Therian Forme Thundurus weaknesses

Thundurus first appeared in its Incarnate Forme in Pokemon Black & White, and was later revealed to have a Therian Forme in sequels Black & White 2. In this powerful form, it has reduced Attack and Speed but greatly increased Special Attack.

Just like its Incarnate Forme, Therian Forme Thundurus remains a dual Electric/Flying-type. This means it’s vulnerable only to Ice and Rock-type moves, and resistant to Grass, Bug, Ground, Fighting, Flying, and Steel-type moves.

Therian Forme Thundurus has a very high Raid Boss CP of 50,369 and its power will be boosted during Rain and Windy weather, so try to avoid fighting it during these conditions if you want an easier battle.

Best Therian Forme Thundurus counters in Pokemon Go

The best counter to use here would be Shadow Tyranitar. Many players won’t have access to this powered-up form, though, so below you’ll find the best non-Shadow and non-Mega counters to take into battle against Therian Forme Thundurus.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Gigalith Smack Down Rock Slide Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide

Any of the above Pokemon will give you a good shot at victory. There’s a good mix of rare and more common types so there should be something for everyone, but if you don’t have any of them, focus on your most powerful Rock and Ice-types.

Ground-type Pokemon will also be good alternatives in this scenario. While they won’t be super effective when attacking Therian Forme Thundurus, they will be able to resist its Electric-type attacks.

It’s highly unlikely that you’ll be able to take down Therian Forme Thundurus by yourself, so it’s recommended that you team up with at least four or five other trainers for the best chance at success.

Remember, you’ll have just two weeks to take on Therian Forme Thundurus, as Therian Forme Tornadus will begin appearing in 5-Star Raids from March 30, 2021, at 10 AM local time.