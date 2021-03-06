TikTok terms explained: FYP, POV, PFP – What do they mean? - Dexerto

TikTok has exploded in popularity over the last year, and countless new slang terms and acronyms have been generated as a result of that. Here are the explanations for some of the most used TikTok lingo.

While TikTok has been around since 2016, the past year has undoubtedly been the best yet for the video-based social media app, with internet users flocking to the app to share funny videos, tips, and tricks, and to join in on the latest trends.

But if you’ve scrolled through TikTok for any period of time, you’ve more than likely encountered a few words or acronyms that you don’t know the meaning of. Some of these are specific to TikTok, and others are commonly used terms used on the internet more broadly, which also applies to the video-sharing app.

Here are some of the most popular terms used on TikTok.

FYP

FYP stands for ‘For You Page,’ and refers to the tab you first see upon launching the app. As the name suggests your FYP is tailored to you, and the clever algorithm on the app picks up on what you’re interested in, using that information to suggest more relevant content.

If you upload a video to TikTok and someone comments ‘FYP,’ it means that you managed to make it to their feed, and is a common way to inform people that their video is being seen by others.

PFP

This one is not just used on TikTok, but on many other social media platforms including Twitter. It stands for ‘Profile Picture,’ and many will use it to refer to whatever someone has set as their icon on the app.

Trends like the Lana Cult and the Hamster Cult utilized PFPs to spread the trend further across the app, and help connect with other participants.

CEO

CEO is a term that has of course pre-dated TikTok, meaning Chief Executive Officer, but thanks to social media the term has taken on new meaning. To be the CEO of something means that you are the best at the thing in question, and is generally meant as a compliment. However, it can also be used in a sarcastic way.

POV

POV stands for ‘Point Of View’ and refers to a trend in which the video shows the viewer’s point of view of a certain situation.

@addisonre POV he tells you he just wants to be friends so you pretend that’s what you want too ♬ Dont wanna fall in love by Kyle – 🕷Daycore ver.🕷

People use this TikTok format to make funny and relatable content, and while this trend often takes inspiration from regular daily life, some choose to make their version bizarrely specific or nonsensical.

Accountant

The term ‘accountant’ blew up after user Rocky Paterra uploaded a video in which he explained via a catchy song why he prefers to tell people he’s an accountant rather than explain he’s a “struggling actor.”

This sound was then used by people with various other hard-to-explain jobs, particularly for creators who make mature content.

TikTok culture is constantly growing and changing, and there’ll be new slang and terminology that will rise in popularity as more users join the popular app.