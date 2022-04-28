What does ‘W’ mean on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok or other social media platforms, you may have stumbled across the term ‘W’ used in a variety of contexts, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is perhaps the most influential social media platform out there right now, and was even reported to be the most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2022.

Like every other social media platform, TikTok is home to a whole host of different slang terms, inside jokes, memes, and more, some of which have stemmed from within the communities on the app itself, and some of which have spread across from other places like Twitter.

Advertisement

If you’re a frequent browser of TikTok, or social media in general, you may well have stumbled across the letter ‘W’ being used on its own in comments, or as a slang term.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the word means, and when to use it.

What do ‘W’ and ‘L’ mean?

When someone writes ‘W’ on its own in response to a video, it usually stands for ‘win’ or ‘winning.’ In other words, people may use it to mean something like ‘winning at life’ if they want to congratulate the person in the video for something they have accomplished.

It can also just be used more broadly as a positive remark on a whole range of videos.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In addition to ‘W,’ you may also have seen the term ‘L’ floating around online. This has the opposite meaning, and usually stands for ‘lose’ or ‘losing.’

You might find this comment underneath videos of people’s fails, or to comment on the fact that someone is losing an argument in the comment section.

These are far from the only terms to confuse people on TikTok. Phrases like FYP, PFP, /srs, are just a few of the vast number of phrases used frequently on the app. If you’re finding yourself baffled by the TikTok lingo, we’ve collected some of the most popular slang terms and their phrases here.