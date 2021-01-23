How to Stitch on TikTok

Stitching somebody on TikTok allows you to use a portion of their video at the start of your own, offering a great way to respond to videos and participate in trends. Here’s how you can do it on the TikTok app.

The ‘Stitch’ feature was introduced by the TikTok team in September 2020, and has gone on to be widely used by the community for a variety of different purposes.

Some use it to respond to questions that confused or curious TikTok users may ask in their own videos or to participate in trends. Recently, some TikTokers have asked some broad questions about people’s crazy experiences that people use the Stitch feature to reply to.

What is Stitch on TikTok?

A Stitch is an editing feature that allows users to crop and integrate aspects of another person’s TikTok into their own video. It allows people to develop others’ content and make it into something new, as well as using it as a way to communicate with people in a public video format.

You’ll be able to Stitch anyone who has the feature turned on in their settings, but as with duets, some people have the feature turned off for certain videos, or often for their whole account in privacy settings.

How do you Stitch a video on TikTok?

If someone has the Stitch feature activated, the process of collaborating is very simple.

Find the video you want to Stitch in the TikTok app. Tap the share arrow on the right hand side of the video. On the bottom row of icons, select the one the says ‘Stitch.’ Select up to 5 seconds of the video you want to use in your own video using the sliders. Film whatever you wanted to add to the other user’s TikTok. Press ‘next’ and ‘post’ as normal.

The Stitch function is a great way to collaborate with a huge number of creators and has even ended up inspiring countless trends and educational videos that have added to people’s varied TikTok experience.