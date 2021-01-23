Logo
How to Stitch on TikTok

Published: 23/Jan/2021 17:56 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

Stitching somebody on TikTok allows you to use a portion of their video at the start of your own, offering a great way to respond to videos and participate in trends. Here’s how you can do it on the TikTok app.

The ‘Stitch’ feature was introduced by the TikTok team in September 2020, and has gone on to be widely used by the community for a variety of different purposes.

Some use it to respond to questions that confused or curious TikTok users may ask in their own videos or to participate in trends. Recently, some TikTokers have asked some broad questions about people’s crazy experiences that people use the Stitch feature to reply to.

Pixabay: olbergeron
TikTok has a variety of interesting features.

What is Stitch on TikTok?

A Stitch is an editing feature that allows users to crop and integrate aspects of another person’s TikTok into their own video. It allows people to develop others’ content and make it into something new, as well as using it as a way to communicate with people in a public video format.

You’ll be able to Stitch anyone who has the feature turned on in their settings, but as with duets, some people have the feature turned off for certain videos, or often for their whole account in privacy settings.

How do you Stitch a video on TikTok?

If someone has the Stitch feature activated, the process of collaborating is very simple.

  1. Find the video you want to Stitch in the TikTok app.
  2. Tap the share arrow on the right hand side of the video.
  3. On the bottom row of icons, select the one the says ‘Stitch.’
  4. Select up to 5 seconds of the video you want to use in your own video using the sliders.
  5. Film whatever you wanted to add to the other user’s TikTok.
  6. Press ‘next’ and ‘post’ as normal.

The Stitch function is a great way to collaborate with a huge number of creators and has even ended up inspiring countless trends and educational videos that have added to people’s varied TikTok experience.

How to duet on TikTok

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:07 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 18:32

by Georgina Smith
Pixabay

Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’

A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.

Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.

If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.

@charlidamelio##duet with @katiefeeneyy dc to katie and @kylievazzana

♬ Beggin by Madcon – ❝..𝓈𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇..❞

The possibilities for duetting on TikTok are practically endless, and the process is very simple.

How do you duet someone on TikTok?

  1. Search TikTok for the video you want to duet.
  2. On the right-hand side of the video there with be a series of symbols. Click the arrow symbol and it will take you to the share menu.
  3. On the bottom row of options, there is a button that has two circles overlapping each other. This is the duet button.
  4. Click the duet button and it will take you to the filming screen.
  5. Film your video with the red button at the bottom of the screen, and your video will play alongside the original video.

How to change TikTok duet layout

You may have seen some users use various different layouts, changing the position of their video in relation to the video.

Some of these collages can end up looking quite complex, but there’s a simple way to change up your duet layout than just the simple left and right combo.

  1. Open the duet as instructed above.
  2. Before you have filmed anything, click the layout button at the side, that looks like a square with a line through the middle.
  3. Select which kind of layout you’d like to use.
  4. Once selected, click back on the video and film as desired.
@tahnex

Viral Sea Shanty tiktok mix @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @miaasanomusic @jonnystewartbass @anipeterson @beccaleighz #seashantytiktok #seashanty

♬ original sound – Tahnex

How to film a TikTok duet with audio

Some people may have discovered that when they film a duet, they cannot be heard over the original video, but this issue can be resolved quite simply.

  1. Open the duet screen as normal.
  2. Before recording starts, select the microphone option from the sidebar.
  3. If there is a diagonal line through the mic symbol, it means you are muted, and if you record, only the sound of the original video will be heard.
  4. If the symbol does not have a line through it, when you record you will be able also to record your voice along with the original audio.
  5. TikTok recommends using an earpiece to improve audio quality when recording.

TikTokers have found an array of creative ways to use the duet function, and knowing the different options that are available makes the process a lot smoother.